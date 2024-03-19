Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts will present "The Mystery of Edwin Drood"- A Musical by Rupert Holmes, March 20-24, 2024. The show is produced by the school's production arts department in collaboration with the school's theatre, music and dance departments.

The production is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark. The original Tony Award-winning Broadway production was produced by the New York Shakespeare Festival, Joseph Papp, Producer.

Based on Charles Dickens' final unfinished novel, this hilarious whodunit invites the audience to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer. The tale is presented as a show-within-a-show, as the Music Hall Royale - a delightfully loony Victorian theatre company - presents Dickens' brooding mystery. (Source: Concord Theatricals)

This production is directed by Kelly Minner-Bickert and features a talented cast of young actors, with lead roles played by Todd Croslis (Chairman of of the Musical Hall Royale, William Cartwright) Gael Mouton-Sady (John Jasper/Clive Paget), Jadaline Fontanez (Rosa Bud/Deirdre Peregrine), and Rosie Grellet (Edwin Drood/Alice Nutting).

This dynamic show includes, music direction by Erica Dickson, choreography by Jennifer Dite-Weaver, orchestra direction by Dr. Aaron Patterson, scenic and lighting design by Ellen Schmoyer, costume design by Amy Handkammer and sound design by Carlo Acerra. The show's exceptional crew also includes production arts students in a variety of technical roles.

Minner-Bickert shares: "We were passionate about choosing a show that would really highlight the collaboration of actors, singers, dancers and musicians and The Mystery of Edwin Drood has this in spades. The challenge of this show is the variation of 32 possible endings that the audience gets to vote on each night, keeping the cast, orchestra and technical crew on their toes!"

Evening performances on March 20-23 at 7 PM. Matinee performances on March 23 & 24 at 2 PM. Tickets are $11-$16 and are available for purchase online at CharterArts.org. The show takes place in the Charter Arts Theatre, located at 321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem.

Audition appointments for the 2024-2025 school year are being scheduled now. To find out more or to sign up for an Information Session, visit www.CharterArts.org.

Charter Arts is located at 321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem PA 18015.

Contributed Photo Credit: Carlo Acerra