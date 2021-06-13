Langhorne Players Will Stream Brand New Theatrical Event LONELY LITTLE GHOSTS This Month

Lonely Little Ghosts is a brand new theatrical experience. Host and creator Matthew Swanson leads the audience through an hour-long journey centered around interconnection and intimacy, melding storytelling with poetry and magic to create a moving, original piece of immersive virtual theatre.

Lonely Little Ghosts is a study on how we confront our own individual "characters" and interact with each other to immortalize ourselves through the art of theatre and performance. It is a story of hauntings, both physical and metaphysical; a highly vulnerable, deeply enchanting exploration of the mystery of humanity; and an exploration of our own characters designed to leave audiences feeling better than when they arrived.

In the age of COVID, we have all yearned to connect. Join Langhorne Players for this new experience of connection as we explore the realms of mentalism and magic. Lonely Little Ghosts will be presented entirely online over just three performances on the evenings of June 25, 26 and 27. Participants can choose from limited Front Row seats, which will include a link that requires the attendee to be on a computer webcam to participate in the show; and General Admission, which is a standard viewing link. Note that we highly recommend viewing this show in a comfortable space, on a computer or streaming device linked to a television, not on a mobile device. The show is streamed to our YouTube (via a private, unlisted link for those who purchase tickets ONLY), so you can view it anywhere you can view YouTube, such as Roku, Fire TV, web browser, etc. Front Row participants will need to view the show via StreamYard on a laptop or desktop computer.

Give yourself over to the experience of Lonely Little Ghosts and join in for this exciting love letter to the magic of theatre, where your character will live forever within The Ghost Light. More information: https://www.langhorneplayers.org/ghosts

Friday, June 25 at 8:00pm

Saturday, June 26 at 8:00pm

Sunday, June 27 at 7:00pm

Tickets are $15 for Front Row (only 9 available for each performance; requires participation) or $18 for General Admission (viewing link only; 50 available for each performance). They can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lonely-little-ghosts-tickets-158039429187