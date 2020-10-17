Langhorne Players Present a BAKE-OFF of New Short Plays

The Bake-Off will be performed at 7:30pm on Sunday, October 18 on the Langhorne Players Facebook page.

Langhorne Players, known throughout the Bucks County and surrounding areas for producing "plays worth talking about," will sponsor their first-ever all-original new works festival on Sunday, October 18 at 7:30pm on their Facebook page.

Presented in a format pioneered by Paula Vogel, ten playwrights have written ten-minute plays themed around baskets of "ingredients," or elements that must be present in their plays. The ingredients were announced on Thursday, October 15, and the playwrights had only 48 hours to complete their plays.

Casts are currently being assembled, and the completed plays will be seen live via Zoom on Sunday evening, an impressive turnaround time of just over 72 hours from announcement to performance.

"We were thrilled to have so many great submissions for this event. We were overwhelmed by the positive response from our writers, but we've narrowed it down to ten plays that are funny, dark, absurd, surreal, sad, and hopeful. I'm really excited for audiences to see these pieces," said Langhorne Players president and Bake-Off director Jack Bathke.

The playwrights whose work will be presented include established writers whose plays have been performed nationally and internationally; writers local to the Bucks County area; and even first-time playwrights! These shorts plays explore themes of death, love, grief, family, and more.

The ten playwrights being represented are John Patrick Bray, Wesley Cappiello, Ann D'Silva, Jonathan Edmondson, Jim Gardner, Mrinalini Kamath, Melissa Kettner, Carole Mancini, John McDonnell, and Nancy Vander Zwan.

The Bake-Off will be performed at 7:30pm on Sunday, October 18 on the Langhorne Players Facebook page (www.facebook.com/langhorneplayers). The video will be available for viewing afterward on Facebook and YouTube. This event is FREE, though donations are accepted through Facebook and the official Langhorne Players website (www.langhorneplayers.org).

