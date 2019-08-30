LYSISTRATA: CROSS YOUR LEGS SISTER! To Debut At Philly Fringe

A musical adaptation of Aristophanes' Lysistrata...is based on the original Greek comedy in which Lysistrata convinces all the women to withhold sexual privileges and to occupy the main bank in order to force their men to make peace and end the war. This production explores the timelessness message, "make love not war," with a retro-late '60s/'70s style of production that offers up a fanciful, bawdy, and hilarious way to end wars of all kind. Lysistrata's fight is not an easy one, as she must deal with the misogynistic views of her male peers and even the uncontrollable libido of her fellow protesters.

Kaleidoscope Cultural Arts Collective (KCAC) is honored to present this re-imagined classic adapted by Founder and Artistic Director of KCAC, Ardencie Hall-Karambé, PhD. Thrilled to be part of the Fringe Festival for the second time, the production runs September 13th @7:30pm; September 14th @2:00pm and @7:30pm; September 15th @3:00pm; September 20th @7:30pm; September 21st @2:00pm and @7:30pm; September 22nd @3:00pm at the Kline Theater at the historic Church of the Advocate, 2121 Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121.

Tickets are available on our website (www.Arden-Blair.com). Group tickets are available as well. Call 215.342.1333 for more information. KCAC honors the Theater Philadelphia Industry Card and the Fringe Festival's artist card.

Kaleidoscope Cultural Arts Collective (KCAC, founded 2008) started as a touring company performing plays in Philadelphia. In 2011, the company was invited to NYC to perform in the off-off Broadway Dream Up International Theatre Festival hosted by Theatre for the New City. The company took a hiatus shortly afterwards but regrouped in 2015 as the members started Arden Blair Enterprises, LLC, a multi-faceted art and entertainment company (KCAC became a subsidiary Arden Blair, LLC). During that same year, the company performed Flying West and Wine in the Wilderness at the Walnut Street Theatre-Studio 5 and Ain't Nobody...A Civil Right Musical! In 2016, KCAC became the resident theatre company at the historic Church of the Advocate and have been performing new works such as STOOP DAZE and classics such as FOR COLORED GIRLS.

The Fringe Festival is a 16-day-long performing arts celebration that takes over Philadelphia every September, boasting hundreds of performances by international, national and Philadelphia-based artists, presented by FringeArts. The city's public and private spaces are filled with a curated series of world-class performances and artists independently producing their own work in the true spirit of the international "fringe" movement. The party continues every night with FringeArts' Late Night programming in its beautiful venue on the Delaware waterfront - which houses the La Peg restaurant and bar, as well as an outdoor beer garden with a spectacular view of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. This signature event offers an unparalleled opportunity to see a cross section of the world's greatest arts experimenters at one time, in one city.

Ardenbenterprises@gmail.com 215-342-1333 Web: www.Arden-Blair.com





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You