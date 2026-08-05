LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE JR. to be Presented at Upper Darby Summer Stage

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Upper Darby Summer Stage continues its 51st season with another exciting theatrical first as it presents the pilot production of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical Jr., performing August 4-6 at Haverford High School. Audiences will be among the first in the nation to experience this newly adapted musical before it becomes available to theaters across the country.

Based on Bernard Waber's beloved children's books, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical Jr. tells the heartwarming story of an extraordinary crocodile whose kindness, friendship, and joyful spirit remind us that family can be found in the most unexpected places.

The pilot production features a newly created score by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Ari Afsar, Emily Xu Hall, Joriah Kwamé, and Mark Sonnenblick, with a libretto by Timothy Allen McDonald and Sara Wordsworth. EGOT-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose acclaimed work includes Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, and La La Land have a local connection with Benj Pasek who is a native of nearby Ardmore. This gives the Delaware Valley a unique hometown connection to one of the nation's first productions of this brand-new musical.

The production features a cast of more than 80 young performers representing over a dozen schools from communities across the Delaware Valley. Continuing Upper Darby Summer Stage's 51st season, performances will be presented at the organization's home for Summer 2026, Haverford High School.

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