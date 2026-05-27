MOANA JR. THE WIZARD OF OZ and More Set for Upper Darby Summer Stage 2026

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Summer Stage is preparing to Raise the Curtain on one of the most ambitious and transformational seasons in the organization's history as it officially announces its 51st Season; a summer defined by courage, community, and exciting new beginnings!

For the first time ever, Summer Stage performances will take place at Haverford High School in partnership with The School District of Haverford Township, marking a historic milestone for the beloved theatre organization as it brings its celebrated summer tradition to a brand-new community.

The 2026 season theme, COURAGE, reflects both the stories being told on stage and the spirit behind the season itself; embracing change, stepping into the unknown, and discovering what's possible when a community comes together to create something extraordinary.

The Upper Darby Arts & Education Foundation, which Summer Stage is a program of, expressed deep gratitude to The School District of Haverford Township for welcoming Summer Stage into its community for this historic season.

The Summer Stage 2026 Children's Theatre season includes:

Disney's Moana Jr. | July 7-9

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition | July 14-16

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Jr. | July 21-23

Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! Jr. Pilot Production | July 28-31

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile the Musical Jr Pilot Production | August 4-6

Trolls The Musical Jr. | August 11-13

Summer Stage's Mainstage production for 2026 will be Disney's Tarzan the Musical, presented July 31, August 1, August 7, and August 8.

Building on the excitement and momentum of the organization's landmark 50th Anniversary celebration, Summer Stage is also expanding its programming in groundbreaking new ways for 2026; creating opportunities for alumni and adult performers over the age of 35 for the very first time in program history!

New this summer is The Second Act Cabaret, an exciting one-night-only showcase featuring performers ages 36-54, presented Sunday, July 19 at 7:00pm.

Summer Stage will also debut Senior Stage, a new initiative developed alongside Music Theatre International's new Broadway Senior Series, designed specifically for performers ages 55 and older. The inaugural Senior Stage production will be Fiddler on the Roof Sr., presented Saturday, July 11 at 7:00pm.

Children's Theatre performances take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10:30am, with additional evening performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00pm. The Summer Stage campus opens one hour before each performance with activities, games, and family-friendly entertainment, while audiences can also enjoy cast autographs and photos following each performance.

Tickets for the 2026 Summer Stage season are on sale now and moving quickly! Due to the more intimate seating capacity at Haverford High School, audiences are strongly encouraged to secure seats early before performances sell out. This year's first week of ticket sales broke the previously held record from 2025.

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