LAST TRAIN TO HOLLYWOOD Featured in Philly Theatre Week 2026

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Philadelphia Dramatists Center (PDC) presents a new play by member, Ivan Taub for Philly Theatre Week 2026: LAST TRAIN TO HOLLYWOOD. Playing April 24-May 3, 2026 at the Deep End Studios, 1313 S 33rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19146.

The Philadelphia Dramatists Center (PDC) will present Last Train to Hollywood by Ivan Taub as part of Philly Theatre Week, hosted by Theatre Philadelphia, from April 24 through May 3, at Deep End Studios in Grays Ferry.

The 90-minute fast-paced urban drama set in 1985 Philadelphia is directed by Tadan Middleton and will be among Philly Theatre Week's nearly 50 productions, readings, and interactive events across the city. As the hosting organization, Theatre Philadelphia unites, celebrates, and promotes the region's diverse and growing theatre community while nurturing local artists.

PDC, a league of playwrights and other theater artists, is devoted to developing new works. Since the 1990s, it has promoted a spirit of collaboration between local dramatists, directors, dramaturgs, actors, designers, and producers, striving to present a theatrical voice unique to the Delaware Valley.

LAST TRAIN TO HOLLYWOOD, tells the story of Frankie, a shy 20-something who yearns to be an actress. She lives a hardscrabble life in 1985 Philly with her father Jack, a small-time hood, and her desperate older brother, Tommy. Tommy needs to protect Frankie, but Frankie is secretly in love with his girlfriend, Marie. Family dynamics and sexual identity intertwine in unexpected ways that bring the tension between reality and fantasy into focus, until the last train whistle blows.

Playwright, Ivan Taub: LAST TRAIN TO HOLLYWOOD (Philadelphia Dramatists Center Entry/Spring 2026 Philly Theatre Week), A PAINTER, A DANCER, AND A DEAD FISH (Troy Foundry Theatre/2025 Half-Baked Festival), KUKULKAN (Philadelphia Dramatists Center Entry/2025 Fall Philly Fringe Festival), STATE OF GRACE (Finalist/Maxim Mazumdar International Playwriting Competition), PEEP SHOW (Baltimore Playwrights Festival), MERCY STREET (Dramatist Guild of America Event), THE SHOW (Adrienne Theater), A SCATTERING OF SHARDS (Ithaca College), HEARTS (MacEwan University/Edmonton, Canada).

Directed by Tadan Middleton: Tadan Middleton has acted in, written, stage managed, constructed sets, and assisted directed for theatre productions in Jacksonville, Florida and the Philadelphia area since he was 15 years old. He currently sits on the board of Beacon Theater Productions in Philadelphia.

Cast:

Samantha Niven as FRANKIE

Eric Ruszowski as TOMMY

Lacey Powers as MARIE

Russ Walsh as JACK

Bashir Babbar as NICK