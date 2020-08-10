Kinesis Project Dance Theatre Presents BREATHING WITH STRANGERS: ALONG THE WATER'S EDGE, A Livestream Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

BREATHING WITH STRANGERS will be live streamed from waterfronts across New York and Pennsylvania from August 14-23, 2020 at 6:30pm EDT.

Kinesis Project dance theatre presents Breathing with Strangers: Along the Water's Edge, live streamed from waterfronts across New York and Pennsylvania from August 14-23, 2020 at 6:30pm EDT. A site-specific, large-scale outdoor dance performance, Breathing with Strangers is a ragged, sweeping and surprising love song to New York City. Two dancers meet, twist, and wind through the pathways of various waterfronts, dancers will appear in unlikely and beautiful places. Viewers will hear stories of New York interactions and can share their own on www.writekind.org.

Breathing with Strangers will surprise, and delight all ages. To RSVP for the free series, visit bit.ly/KPAug2020shows. More information is available athttps://www.kinesisproject.com/performance-livestreams.

August 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT

LIVE: Summer on the Hudson presents: LiveStream from Riverside Park South

Sumaya Mulla Carrillo and Jiemin Yang perform Breathing with Strangers as a duet.

August 15, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT

LIVE: Kinesis Project presents: LiveStream from Inwood Hill Park

Melissa Riker performs Breathing with Strangers as a solo with support.

August 21, 2020 at 6:30PM EDT

Vimeo Premiere from The Point, Pittsburgh

Nicole Truzzi performs Breathing with Strangers at The Point, the convergence of three rivers: the Allegheny, the Manongahala, and the Ohio river.

August 22, 2020 at 6:30PM EDT

Vimeo Premiere from Upstate New York

Claudia Lynn Rightmire performs Breathing with Strangers in Keene Valley, NY.

August 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT

Live Premiere of Full Compilation and Conversation with artists

Full company performs Breathing with Strangers.

Live Streaming is provided by videographer Ellen Maynard and supported by Frigid New York, this performance series is made possible by Summer on the Hudson and Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, through LMCC, COVID-19 Relief Emergency Grant from DANCE/NYC , The Indie Theatre Fund Rapid Relief Fund as well as generous individual donations.

Breathing with Strangers is a dance work developed over the last year in Riverside Park South and Snug Harbor Cultural Center with support of Summer on the Hudson, LMCC/UMEZ and CUNY Dance Initiative.

Melissa Riker is Artistic Director and Choreographer of Kinesis Project dance theatre. She is a New York City dancer and choreographer who emerged as a strong performance and creative voice as the NYC dance and circus worlds combined during the 90s. Riker's dances and aesthetic layer her training as a classical dancer, martial artist, theatre choreographer and aerial performer. She creates dances on site - and in context. Riker invents large-scale out-door performances and spontaneous moments of dance for individuals and corporate clients.

