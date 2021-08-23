Kimmel Cultural Campus to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination for All Guests

The Kimmel Cultural Campus announced today that all guests for public events will be required to show proof of vaccination across their venues: the Kimmel Center, the Academy of Music, and the Merriam Theater. This mandate extends to Kimmel Cultural Campus-presented events, such as Broadway shows off-Campus at the Forrest Theatre, presented in partnership with The Shubert Organization, and comes ahead of the official September 18 FREE reopening event where more than 60 arts organizations across the region will participate in a celebration of the return to in-person arts events.

In addition to rolling out a COVID-19 vaccination policy for all onsite employees, this ruling comes after the Kimmel Cultural Campus' announcement on Wednesday, August 11, in response to the City of Philadelphia's mask mandate, that masks will be required, except while actively consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted.

Effective September 18, all attendees for public events must show proof of full vaccination at the time of entry. Proof of negative COVID-19 tests will not be accepted, with the exception of children under the age of 12; children under 12 will be required to show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of the event. This policy is subject to change based upon guidance from the CDC and local health authorities. Audiences are encouraged to visit the Safe and Clean Commitment page online for health and safety guidelines and instructions.

While the entry procedure for proof of vaccination is still being developed, the announcement comes alongside similar mandates from New York City, the Kennedy Center, and other venues and touring shows across the nation. Ticket holders will be notified with detailed instructions well in advance of their performance dates.

"We partnered with 35 performing arts centers across the nation in an in-depth study of more than 1 million guests to inform the timing of our reopening. This ongoing research, in tandem with guidance from health authorities, is also informing a rigorous set of health and safety guidelines," said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "We have learned that 99% of our audiences are already vaccinated, and they are ready to engage with the arts in person once again. We are listening to feedback from our guests, our staff, and our artists, and the clear consensus is safety should be our number 1 priority as we navigate a return to convening around the arts. Requiring proof of vaccination for events across our Campus is a vital and responsible component of reopening."

In addition to announcing the City's mask mandate would be required inside all Campus buildings, the Kimmel Cultural Campus has already completed numerous safety enhancements, including significant investments to the HVAC systems to meet CDC recommendations to maximize fresh air intake, and the use of recommended Merv-13 air filters to optimize air quality. Updates have included increased frequency and thoroughness of disinfection of high-touch areas with CDC-recommended products and equipped each venue with numerous hand sanitizer dispensers.

