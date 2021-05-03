Kimmel Cultural Campus to Give 500 Teachers Gift Certificates in Celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week

As the Kimmel Cultural Campus prepares to lift its curtains for the 2021/22 season, it is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week, and the teachers who've gone above and beyond in this challenging learning environment, by awarding hundreds of teachers gift certificates redeemable for tickets to its lineup of live, in-person performances. Through the generosity of its donors, the Kimmel plans to award 500 gift certificates valued at $50,000 to teachers in Title 1 schools.

"An important part of our mission is to deliver quality arts experiences to the region's young people, and we've relied on our teacher partners to help us more this year than ever. We've seen, firsthand, The Miracles teachers are working in virtual classrooms, while simultaneously juggling their homelife during this stressful time." said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "As a nonprofit performing arts organization, that relies on teacher collaboration, our hope is to ignite the City's gratitude toward teachers and to show them how much they are appreciated. We are grateful for the support that we've received from donors and are honored to be able to say thank you in this way. We are eager to welcome all of these super-hero teachers to our campus to relax and be transformed by live performance."

Kimmel Cultural Campus is now welcoming teachers to sign up for one of 500 $100 gift certificates to use on tickets to select shows in the upcoming season. Starting today through May 31, 2021, teachers in Title One schools are invited to fill out a brief form to receive a gift certificate. For more information and full terms, please visit kimmelcenter.org. Teachers will independently select the specific tickets, seat locations, and event dates.

Despite being closed for more than a year due to COVID 19, the Kimmel Cultural Campus remains firmly committed to delivering quality arts experiences to the region's youth, transforming its education programs to be delivered in the new world of the digital classroom. So far this year, the Kimmel's education initiatives have exceeded expectations, reaching more than 15,000 students in Title 1 classrooms via its virtual residencies, field trips, and instructional videos.

"Teachers are the lifeblood of our schools and have been invaluable in helping us to administer the Kimmel's free arts education programming," says Susan Quinn, Director of Education of the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "As we have worked to find ways to continue our support of teachers and students during the pandemic, we've been humbled by the appreciation we've seen in return. Teachers have taken time out of their full days to reach out to us with their thanks. Now it's our turn to say, 'thank you' and 'we appreciate YOU' by providing a night out to look forward to with gift certificates."

The Kimmel education programming is 100% free to schools, thanks to the generosity of donors. These education programs are designed to provide a broad performing arts experience to 4th, 5th, and 6th graders, and give special opportunities for older students with higher levels of interest. The Kimmel's education expansion project-aims to educate, engage, and inspire 100,000 students each year in the Philadelphia area through FREE education programming on the Campus and within the community. Launched in 2018, the pilot year saw a 57% increase in total learning hours (up from the 2016/17 season), as well as an extraordinary 309% increase in total activities, and a 49% increase in participants.a??a??

For more information about the Kimmel Cultural Campus, go to kimmelcenter.org.