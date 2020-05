The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts building will once again be a polling location for the City of Philadelphia, with 9 districts reporting to the Cultural Campus to cast ballots.

Polling will be set up in the Cultural Campus' Commonwealth Plaza.

All local and federal COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. All polling volunteers will wear masks and have sanitizing materials to keep themselves and the voters safe.

