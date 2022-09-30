Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kimmel Cultural Campus To Host Pet Adoption In Celebration of ANNIE

The event is on Sunday, October 2, 2022 Â· 10:00 AMÂ â€“ 12:00 PM.

Philadelphia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022 Â 

In celebration of the beloved musical Annie (and Annie's adorable rescue dog Sandy), coming to the Miller Theater October 11 - 16, 2022, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is inviting animal lovers everywhere to find their very own Sandy on Sunday, October 2 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM outside the Kimmel Center building. Partnering with the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA), attendees will have the opportunity to meet dogs in need of a loving home. Guests will receive snacks (while supplies last) courtesy of Family Discovery Series sponsor Dietz & Watson.$35 Annie community rush tickets will be available for purchase during the event.

WHEN: Sunday, October 2, 2022 Â· 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

WHERE: Kimmel Center Plaza on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

300 South Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (Broad & Locust Streets)

MORE INFO: Called "one of the best family musicals ever penned!" by Chicago Tribune, Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in this new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most. This celebration of family, optimism, and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way. Animals in the National Tour of Annie are trained by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc. Berloni received a 2011 Tony Honoree for Excellence in Theatre, and he found and adopted the original Sandy for the original Annie production. Since then, all the animals Bill trains are rescues.

This event is a part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Family Fundays program. Entertain your littlest art lovers at the Plaza! Ignite imaginations with an array of enchanting performances and hands-on activities. Select Family Fundays events are presented in partnership with Musicopia. *Animal adoptions initiated on-site will need to be finalized at SPCA locations.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus' Broadway series is co-presented with The Shubert Organization.

For the most up-to-date listings and information about the new programming - including Family Fundays, Happy Hour Sessions, Lunchtime Unplugged, and Nightlife, please visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Â 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Kimmel Cultural Campus To Host Pet Adoption In Celebration of ANNIEKimmel Cultural Campus To Host Pet Adoption In Celebration of ANNIE
September 30, 2022

In celebration of the beloved musicalÂ AnnieÂ (and Annieâ€™s adorable rescue dog Sandy), coming to the Miller Theater October 11 â€“ 16, 2022, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is inviting animal lovers everywhere to find their very own SandyÂ on Sunday, October 2 from 10:00 AM â€“ 12:00 PM outside the Kimmel Center building.
Three Renowned Dance Companies Take The Stage In New Dance Series at Uptown Knauer Performing Arts CenterThree Renowned Dance Companies Take The Stage In New Dance Series at Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center
September 30, 2022

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center has announced a new Dance Series for the 2022-23 performing arts season. The Saturday 2PM series begins with signature retrospective performances by Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers, one of the country's premier contemporary Asian-American dance companies, on Saturday, November 5.Â 
Craftsman Row Saloon Turns Into Giant Halloween Pop-up Restaurant for Spooky SeasonCraftsman Row Saloon Turns Into Giant Halloween Pop-up Restaurant for Spooky Season
September 28, 2022

CraftsmanÂ RowÂ Saloon will debut their first ever Halloween pop-up experience. Nightmare Before Christmas will have the Jeweler's row restaurantÂ and bar decked out in all its Halloween glory with decorations from floor to ceiling and wall to wall, including dozens of floating witches hats, real pumpkins and installations inspired by the movie.
THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW is Coming to Bucks County Playhouse in OctoberTHE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW is Coming to Bucks County Playhouse in October
September 28, 2022

The Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina) are back at BCP for The Â Rocky Horror Skivvies Show on October 26 at 8pm.Â  This is the 2nd year in a row for the Â halloween concert treat that puts their signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp of mash-ups and medleys on the iconic score from theÂ cult classic musical.
Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration To Be Held In Philly Next MonthIndigenous Peoples' Day Celebration To Be Held In Philly Next Month
September 28, 2022

Â The sixth annualÂ Indigenous Peoples' Day to be held in PhillyÂ is fast approaching!Â The event will be atÂ ShackamaxonÂ (Penn Treaty Park â€“ 1301 N Beach St, Philadelphia, PA 19125) on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 11 AM â€“ 5 PM EDT.