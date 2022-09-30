Kimmel Cultural Campus To Host Pet Adoption In Celebration of ANNIE

In celebration of the beloved musical Annie (and Annie's adorable rescue dog Sandy), coming to the Miller Theater October 11 - 16, 2022, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is inviting animal lovers everywhere to find their very own Sandy on Sunday, October 2 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM outside the Kimmel Center building. Partnering with the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA), attendees will have the opportunity to meet dogs in need of a loving home. Guests will receive snacks (while supplies last) courtesy of Family Discovery Series sponsor Dietz & Watson.$35 Annie community rush tickets will be available for purchase during the event.

WHEN: Sunday, October 2, 2022 Â· 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

WHERE: Kimmel Center Plaza on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

300 South Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (Broad & Locust Streets)

MORE INFO: Called "one of the best family musicals ever penned!" by Chicago Tribune, Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in this new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most. This celebration of family, optimism, and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way. Animals in the National Tour of Annie are trained by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc. Berloni received a 2011 Tony Honoree for Excellence in Theatre, and he found and adopted the original Sandy for the original Annie production. Since then, all the animals Bill trains are rescues.

This event is a part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Family Fundays program. Entertain your littlest art lovers at the Plaza! Ignite imaginations with an array of enchanting performances and hands-on activities. Select Family Fundays events are presented in partnership with Musicopia. *Animal adoptions initiated on-site will need to be finalized at SPCA locations.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus' Broadway series is co-presented with The Shubert Organization.

For the most up-to-date listings and information about the new programming - including Family Fundays, Happy Hour Sessions, Lunchtime Unplugged, and Nightlife, please visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.