Kimmel Cultural Campus Announces 2022-23 Jazz Series

The Kimmel Cultural Campus announces its 2022-23 Jazz series, featuring critically-acclaimed musicians and culturally innovative masters of their craft. Offerings include GrammyÂ® Award-winning performers, plus diverse arrangements rooted in tradition. The varied programming throughout the season showcases the evolution of jazz from the genre's legendary history in Philadelphia to groundbreaking new artists who pioneer jazz music for future generations.

The 2022-23 Jazz series kicks off on October 22 with artists known for celebrating the immigrant soul of American roots music, American Patchwork Quartet; a November 3 performance of Pink Martini and The Philadelphia Orchestra featuring China Forbes; followed by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, and special guest Naseer Shamma on January 22; and February 18 with GrammyÂ® Award winner David SÃ¡nchez.

The season continues with a lineup commemorating the history of jazz, including Ranky Tanky performing with Ms. Lisa Fischer on March 11; saxophonist and composer, Immanuel Wilkins, on April 6; the world's longest running jazz festival, Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour on April 8; and George Benson on May 20.

"The 2022-23 Jazz series celebrates history, artistry, and diversity, with a spectacular lineup featuring Pink Martini with The Philadelphia Orchestra, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Monterey Jazz Festival, Immanuel Wilkins, and many more," said MatÃ­as Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We look forward to sharing performances that showcase the evolution of jazz from the genre's legendary history in Philadelphia to groundbreaking new artists who pioneer jazz for future generations."

Ticket packages for the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2022-23 Jazz series go on sale to the public on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Packages start at $26.60 per show. Save 10% by purchasing a 3-show package.

Ticket packages can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at kimmelculturalcampus.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. Group sales are available for select shows for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by calling (215) 790-5883. See www.kimmelculturalcampus.org for more information.

Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 13.