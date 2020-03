The Kimmel Center has announced that Jesus Christ Superstar has been rescheduled from April 7-12, 2020 to Tuesday Jul 21, 2020 -Sunday. Jul 26, 2020.

Visit their website for more information:

kimmelcenter.org/events-and-tickets/201920/broadway-philadelphia/jesus-christ-superstar/





