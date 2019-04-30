Kimmel Center Announces 2019/20 Jazz Season

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus announces its eclectic 2019/20 Jazz Season, featuring powerhouse collaborations, critically-acclaimed musicians, and culturally diverse masters of the craft. Offerings include a fusion of classical compositions with innovative hip-hop sounds, Grammy Award-winning performers, plus versatile arrangements rooted in tradition. Throughout the season, the varied programming showcases the evolution of jazz - from the genre's legendary history in Philadelphia to the groundbreaking new artists who continue to pioneer music for future generations.

The 2019/20 season will kick off on October 11 with pianist/composer hailed as "the genius of the modern piano," Marcus Roberts & the Modern Jazz Generation, followed on October 27 with the Grammy Award-winning Chick Corea Trilogy with Christian McBride and Brian Blade. The season continues with a multifarious lineup that celebrates an extensive range of jazz stylings, including genre-defying Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton performing with The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra on November 1; the high energy duo, Black Violin on November 8; groundbreaking quartet Béla Fleck & the Flecktones on December 3; gospel, soul, and jazz traditionalist Gregory Porter on February 10; up-and-comer and Thelonious Monk winner Jazzmeia Horn on March 14; renowned Philadelphia favorites and former Kimmel Center residency artists Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra on March 14 and Joanna Pascale on April 25; the trailblazing trumpeter and soloist Bria Skonberg on May 9; and the return of internationally-revered ensemble Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on May 17.

"This year's jazz season not only assembles an extraordinary level of talent for Philadelphians to experience on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, but also emphasizes the artistic diversity we pride ourselves on delivering to our audiences," said Ed Cambron, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "The lineup is stellar, from the storied Chick Corea Trilogy to rising star Jazzmeia Horn. We are also thrilled to welcome back former Kimmel Center jazz and theater residents, Joanna Pascale and Ethan Lipton, respectively, as well as returning favorites in disciplines as varied as big-band to hip-hop. There really is something for everyone!"

Ticket packages for the 2019/20 Jazz Season go on sale to the public on April 30. Packages start at $18.50 per show. Save 10% by purchasing a 3-show package or save 15% by purchasing 4 or more shows.

Ticket packages can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999, online at kimmelcenter.org, or at the Kimmel Center Box Office. Group sales are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by calling (215) 790-5883. More information at kimmelcenter.org.





