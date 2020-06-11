Ken Davenport Appears on WFYL Radio's FROM BULLETS TO BROADWAY Featuring EMERGENCY THE MUSICAL

Have you been following the progress of Emergency The Musical on WFYL 1180 AM's broadcast of From Bullets To Broadway, Anatomy of A Broadway Show? Tony Award winning Producer Ken Davenport (Once On This Island, Kinky Boots) was the guest on the latest installment. Not only did he offer some great advice on getting a show to Broadway, he also offered some tidbits on how to survive quarantine. If you missed it, or want to hear it again, there will be a rebroadcast of this episode on Saturday, June 13th at Noon EDT. (www.1180wfyl.com)

Last year, Dr. Jeff Foy and son Jacob Foy received a $10,000 grant as winners of a competition put forth by Ken Davenport's Inner Circle. From Bullets To Broadway is hosted by Sgt Daniel McCaughan and it follows the journey of this father/son team as they take their show Emergency The Musical from their living room in Indiana to the New York Stage.

If the quarantine has taught us anything, we can write from anywhere, according to Ken, but at some point, you have to come to New York City which "is the center of the theatrical world. You should be here a few times a year to soak it all up. And, the people that come here and make it a regular part of what they do end up achieving their goals faster. It's no coincidence that the Foys had a show in New York last summer and had two scheduled for this year and were also members of the Inner Circle," he said. Hosted by Ken Davenport, The Inner Circle is a group that periodically meets for a weekend of training sessions and to hear top industry leaders talk about various aspects of the business. Participants are able to spend time speaking with VIP guest speakers in a Q&A session, as well as to talk with them individually after the session.

Jeff agrees with Ken about the importance of coming to New York City to move a show forward. "When I saw billboards in Times Square, I thought, I want to see Emergency and One Night Only up there. We were driven to do more." One Night Only, another show created by the Foys, had been scheduled to hit The Players Theatre in NYC this summer. It has been rescheduled for next summer at the same theater. Emergency is likely to see a 2022 debut, according to Jeff.

Is your curiosity peaked? Well, in addition to listening to the rebroadcast of the episode this weekend, you can also go to Blogger Debbie Galante Block's "Un-Block The Music" https://unblockthemusic.blog/ for a continued interview with Ken and The Foys.

With Cornavirus numbers drastically down in New York City, there is hope that the theater district will be up and running sooner rather than later. From Bullets To Broadway, Anatomy of a Broadway Musical will keep you connected and make you look forward to the new theater season even more! If you have not heard he radio show, episodes are archived at www.BroadwayBullets.com.

If you would like to hear music from Emergency, The Musical go to https://www.emergencymusical.com/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You