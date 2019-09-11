KAMIKAZE KABARET 5 Announced At Spotlight Cabaret

Have you ever wanted to see singer's sweat? Now's your chance to be the cause of their stress and sweat.

Kamikaze Kabaret has become a Spotlight Cabaret tradition at Fegley's Allentown Brew Works.

8 singers sign up not knowing their musical fates. They receive a list of songs to become familiar with but YOU decide what they actually sing.

That's right! Wendy Borst Brian Houp Marissa Brewer Mikey Brandon Roman Lauren Jardine Benjamin Ruth Victoria Joy Spruiell and Keith Moser are putting their cabaret fates in your hands.

Doors open at 7:30PM so you can grab a ballot and vote for which songs you want which performer to sing. We'll tally up the votes and start at 8PM with YOUR results.

Thursday, September 12, 2019

8PM (7:30 Doors open for voting)

Allentown Brew Works, 2nd FL

$10 (cash at the door)





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You