Jesse Cook Returns To The State Theatre Center For The Arts

State Theatre fan favorite Jesse Cook returns to the State Theatre in Easton with his new Tempest II Tour on Wed, June 22.

Tickets go on sale to State Theatre Members Monday, Dec 6 at 10 AM, to the public Thursday, Dec 9 at www.statetheatre.org, by phone at 610-252-3132 or in person at the Box Office. Patrons can join as a Member at https://statetheatre.org/membership and immediately purchase tickets. 10 ticket limit per person.

An accomplished guitarist, producer and equally prolific film maker, Jesse Cook has evolved his talents to create experiences that delight audiences both in concert, and online. He composed his first album, Tempest, over 25 years ago. Jesse could not imagine that such a humble recording, in which he played all the instruments, would spark into a music legacy with thousands of concerts performed around the world, over 2 million albums sold, 5 PBS TV specials, and tens of millions of content views and streams across the internet. Jesse and his extraordinary band are looking forward to returning to the road, bringing the Tempest II Tour and their unique brand of rhythm and rhumba to audiences across North America in 2022. A career spanning twenty five years has brought this Canadian guitarist multiple accolades including a coveted Acoustic Guitar Magazine 'Player's Choice Silver Award', eleven Juno Award nominations (he won for 2001's 'Free Fall'), a Gemini Award and, most impressively, ten platinum and gold studio albums.

Jess Cook will be making his 7th appearance at the State Theatre Center for the Arts. Learn more at www.statetheatre.org.