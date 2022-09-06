Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

James Haro In Storage Debuts New Show GO AHEAD at Philly Fringe In Old City

The production runs September 28 - 29 at Christ Church Neighborhood House.

Sep. 06, 2022  
New artist James Haro In Storage is premiering their newest live show, GO AHEAD, at Christ Church Neighborhood House (20 N. American St., Philadelphia), for two nights only September 28 - 29. The piece, which will debut as part of the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, interweaves autobiographical storytelling with original songs by James Haro In Storage. The experience will also simulate a live pub event by incorporating an actual open-mic where artists can sign-up for slots as part of the proceedings. Opening night for press is Wednesday, September 28th at 7PM.

Created by singer/songwriter James Haro, and directed by Jenna Kuerzi, GO AHEAD will playfully examine the true circumstances of how a cathartic post-breakup walk along the Delaware River belting Rilo Kiley songs and an impromptu decision to attend a liveband karaoke night at Fergie's Pub changed the trajectory of a whole life. The piece also explores self-regulation, self-doubt, and self-acceptance and pays tribute to Jenny Lewis, the singer of Rilo Kiley-whose song Go Ahead inspired the title of the show.

James Haro In Storage started in the literal storage room of a South Philly apartment in 2021 as a shelter-in-place music project a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. Haro, whose work as a playwright has been seen in Philly's SoLow Fest and Free Fringe, has since performed at various venues in Philadelphia-most recently sharing the stage with music artists Emily Schuman and Kat Rivers for Going Acoustic at Quig's, which took place in June above Plays and Players Theater at Quig's Pub. Director Jenna Kuerzi was seen most recently performing at the Museum of Comedy in London's West End in the original piece Johnny Depp: A Retrospective on Late-Stage Capitalism. Both Kuerzi and Haro have cut their teeth at Fergie's Pub, showcasing various works including play readings, solo-pieces, and post-pandemic open-mic performances in the upstairs bar. Haro explains, "Our goal is to capture that punchy, bleary energy with a little more space to play in, less noise bleed, and some other tricks up our sleeves." In fact, it was a performance of Johnny Depp at Fergie's Pub that preceded the momentous liveband karaoke night.

Tickets to GO AHEAD are currently on sale by visiting fringearts.com. General admission is $15. More information on James Haro In Storage can be found at their page via LinkTree: linktr.ee/jamesharoinstorage


