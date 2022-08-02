Iron Chef Jose Garces Partners with Wells Fargo Center on Debut of Garces Eats

Wells Fargo Center and James Beard Award-winning Iron Chef Jose Garces today announced plans for a new culinary concept, Garces Eats, to debut at the arena in October at the start of the 2022-23 NHL and NBA seasons.



Garces Eats will replace The Bistro stand on the Broad Street side of the Club Level at Wells Fargo Center and will feature a rotating menu to highlight many of Chef Garces' most notable dishes from his iconic restaurants throughout Philadelphia.



"Having the opportunity to bring my Garces Eats concept to the Club Level has been hugely exciting for me," said Jose Garces, Founder & Chief Culinary Officer of Garces. "At its core, Garces Eats is intended as an extension of my personal test kitchen & studio, where I will be bringing the best of handheld and bowl based foods from around the world to one of the most dynamic event venues in the country."



"Wells Fargo Center offers incredible food and beverage options, including many from local chefs, and we're honored to feature some of Chef Garces' famous dishes for our fans starting this fall," said Valerie Camillo, President of Wells Fargo Center. "With his rotating menu, guests will be treated to something new and exciting during each visit, and this is just another way that the new Wells Fargo Center offers the best guest experience in the world with a Philly twist."



The rotating menu will take diners on a tour of some of Chef Garces' favorite destinations, and keep them coming back for more culinary adventures. Restaurants with featured items will include: Village Whiskey, Distrito and The Olde Bar. The concept will have a kitchen for Chef Garces to explore new items that will become fan favorite and exclusive only to Wells Fargo Center.



Sample menu items include:



From Village Whiskey:

Smash Burgers done with Village Whiskey proprietary beef blend and Garces toppings

Duck Fat Fries



From The Olde Bar:

Buffalo Cauliflower with Buttermilk Ranch and Gin Pickled Celery



New for Garces Eats:

JG Mission-Style Burrito Bar with options of proteins familiar to Garces fans, such as:

o Pork Carnitas or Al Pastor

o Chile Braised Beef

o Adobo Chicken



Garces Eats at Wells Fargo Center is part of a larger growth story and pivot for Garces brands that also includes the grand opening of two new Buena Onda restaurants, the national expansion and franchising of Buena Onda across the U.S., and two additional restaurant concepts set to open this fall. As Garces pivots and emerges from the pandemic, and the restaurant industry shifts, this fits in with the larger goal of getting creative, bringing concepts more to the people, expansion into sports, arts and entertainment concepts, and a focus on elevating fast casual.



Designed by Dash Design, the open kitchen aims to tear down the walls of traditional arena cuisine and is inspired Chef Garces' own international travels. The timeless design of the concept will be an extension of Chef Garces himself: warm hospitality, approachable, playful, global, and dimensional. It aims to create a personal connection to the people and the city of Philadelphia, that he calls home.



The new concept is part of the $350 million Transformation of Wells Fargo Center and will debut as part of the brand-new Club Level this fall. The new Club Level, which will become Philadelphia's premier sports and entertainment experience, will honor Philadelphia's rich sports and entertainment past while also showcasing the latest in entertainment and service technologies. Highlights of the Club Level include a Premium Seating Entrance & Lobby, new seating options and open-floor layout, exclusive retail, and themed whiskey and tequila bars.



Wells Fargo Center is essentially a new facility, and the Transformation project is one of the most significant arena projects anywhere in the world. Everything in the arena is being completely re-imagined, and as the full Transformation of the arena's interior concludes this summer, the building's exterior will also be completely transformed next summer. The new Wells Fargo Center is a direct, private investment in the Stadium District and an anchor for the broader revitalization of South Philadelphia, including plans to revitalize FDR Park, invest in local roads and infrastructure, and redevelop underutilized areas.



Comcast Spectacor is leading the way in developing the Stadium District into a world-class sports and entertainment district. Spectacor led the development of Xfinity Live and is actively working to build a new, mid-sized, mixed-use venue and plaza adjacent to Wells Fargo Center.

About Garces



Garces is a Philadelphia-based hospitality group specializing in personal dining experiences rooted in the rich cultural traditions and culinary vision of renowned Latin-American chef Jose Garces. Taking a heartfelt and creative approach to time-honored recipes and dishes, Garces, in partnership with New Orleans-based Ballard Brands, operates numerous restaurants including Amada, Distrito, Garces Trading Company, Village Whiskey, Volvér, The Olde Bar, Buena Onda, and Amada and Distrito in the Ocean Resort Casino. The group also operates Garces Events, a full-service catering and event division; the Garces Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to Philadelphia's underserved immigrant community. For more information, visit GarcesGroup.com.