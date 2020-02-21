Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill Will Return to the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center

Superstar Irish tenor Emmet Cahill returns to the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center (UDPAC) on Saturday, March 14, for an evening of exciting and emotional Celtic favorites. Sponsored by Casey's of Drexel Hill, the 90-minute performance (plus intermission) also features the accompanying Emerald String Quartet.

Having made his sold-out debut at Carnegie Hall in 2018, Cahill dazzles with traditional Irish songs, contemporary pop and Broadway classics, as well as a surprise-filled "request medley" from the audience. Show time for this special St. Patrick's weekend engagement is 7:30 p.m.

The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is the most active venue of its kind in Delaware County, entertaining more than 60,000 patrons each year with a variety of shows ranging from nationally known artists, regional orchestras and ballet, holiday spectaculars and the award-winning Summer Stage program, which enters its 45th season in 2020. It is conveniently located in Drexel Hill, minutes from the Main Line, Blue Route and Center City.

Tickets for the Emmet Cahill are going fast. Only the $35.00 seats remain and they may be purchased online at www.udpac.org or by calling the box office at 610.622.1189. UDPAC members receive $1.00 off every ticket.

"Our audience simply loves Emmet Cahill. He commands the entire theater with his talent and youthful energy," said UDPAC executive director Harry Dietzler," adding, "You don't even have to be Irish to enjoy it!"

The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center and Upper Darby Summer Stage are jointly sponsored by the Upper Darby School District Board of Directors and Upper Darby Township Mayor and Council through the Department of Recreation and Leisure Services. It is a Best of the Main Line honoree and a recipient of the Barrymore Award for Lifetime Achievement.





