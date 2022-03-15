Hedgerow Theatre to Host XPN Duo Last Chance In Benefit Concert For Ukrainian Crisis Relief

Hedgerow Theatre will present a live musical performance by Last Chance, the duo of Ingrid Rosenback and Jack Scott on Sunday, April 3 at 2:00 PM to benefit Ukrainian Crisis Relief. This April marks ten years since Jack and Ingrid first performed as a duo, and in partnership with Hedgerow they have designed this intimate event as a combination Benefit Concert and Album Release Party.

Last Chance has a history of supporting worthy causes, and will donate all proceeds of the event to the Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund, a project of Global Giving, a non-profit humanitarian organization (https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/). "When we watch the news we're horrified by the plight of these people," Jack said. "We'll donate whatever the show produces and bring Global Giving to the attention of attendees who may want to make their own contributions."

"It's an absolute pleasure to welcome Jack and Ingrid back to the Hedgerow stage for this benefit concert to support relief efforts in Ukraine. It's incredibly generous of them to use the platform of the release of their new album to benefit Ukrainian citizens impacted by the conflict abroad," notes Marcie Bramucci, Hedgerow's Executive Artistic Director. "We are fortunate to once again team up with and elevate the talents of this whole-hearted, folk duo and hope you will join us!"

"We're positively thrilled to be playing at Hedgerow," said Ingrid, a classically trained violinist and Swarthmore based violin teacher. "We recorded traditional music for Hedgerow's production of 'A Christmas Carol' in December and played live in the lobby before several shows. Now we have an opportunity to play our own music at this beautiful venue."

Last Chance has played all around the area, including three times at the prestigious Philadelphia Folk Festival. They won a "Folk Hero" contest and were rewarded by opening the 2018 Delmarva Folk Festival. They play exclusively original music. Both sing, Jack plays guitar and banjo and Ingrid adds fiddle and harmonica. Their latest album, Timeless Hours, is their fifth release. At the Hedgerow concert, all attendees will receive either a free CD or flash drive of the album and are invited to a post-show outdoor reception with wine and snacks.

Concert tickets are $15 and general admission seating is first come first serve. For tickets, call the Box Office at 610-565-4211 or visit www.hedgerowtheatre.org. Hedgerow Theatre is located at 64 Rose Valley Rd., Media, PA.

Learn more about Last Chance at www.lastchanceband.org.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Patron and artist safety are top priority. In anticipation of our reopening, Hedgerow has installed iWave Air filters by Nu-Calgon and has also installed new seating, which will allow more space for each patron. We continue to monitor the evolving situation and accordingly reassess our safety protocols.

Event protocols include:

-masks required for all patrons indoors. No tests or vaccination records necessary to attend this event.

Protocols are subject to change.

Up-to-date safety protocols can be found on Hedgerow's website.