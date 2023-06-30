GODSPELL to Conclude PCS Theater's 111th Season This Summer

PCS Theater in Swarthmore, PA is concluding its 111th season with perennial favorite Godspell, featuring classic songs and new arrangements from the 2012 Broadway Revival by legendary theatrical and film composer Steven Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Prince of Egypt) with updated book by visionary playwright John-Michael Tebelak. In an adventure both timely and timeless, Godspell brings the parables and lessons of Jesus to the stage with stories, skits, and songs inspired by the Gospel according to St Matthew. This joyous romp features vocal acrobatics, impressive choreography, and a parade of laughs all backed by a live band performing familiar classics with an updated twist such as “Day by Day”, “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord”, “All for the Best”, “Turn Back, O Man”, and more.

"Godspell perfectly encapsulates what I consider the best parts of Christianity," says director Heather Timberman (Lansdowne), "Love, Joy, Faith, Kindness, Community, Found Family. 'Everyone is welcome at the table'. It’s a story about an unlikely community brought together by one purpose."

The production features Q Lewis (Philadelphia) as Jesus, Jack Forney (Ridley Park) as John/Judas and a supporting ensemble cast of 14 actors from the Delaware Valley: Emily Browning; Courtney Bundens; Lauren Carter; Erika Dandridge; Victoria Heppard; Georgie Manera; Zoi MG McNamara, Madeline Marinuk; Lucy Moth; Stephanie Ragos; Rose Richards; Hope Smalley; Amanda Strydio; Shawn Weaver.

Featuring choreography by Karla Bradley (Wilmington), and music direction by Danny Murphy (Drexel Hill).

Timberman adds, “From the religious experience of callbacks, through rehearsals where we discussed the meaning woven into this show and what led us to this production, THIS production of Godspell has given us a sense of community, joy, and even a reconciliation with a faith/tradition that has harmed us. A place of safety and welcome.”

PCS Theatre is located at 614 Fairview Rd, Swarthmore, PA 19081. Tickets are available online at Click Here or in person at the box office beginning 1 hour before the show. Ticket prices are $30 - Adults, $28 - Seniors, $15 - students, $2 - Art-Reach ACCESS (available at the box office only). The production runs Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 16 with Friday and Saturday performances at 8pm, Sunday performances at 2pm, and Thursday at 7:30 with a talk-back to follow. A relaxed performance will be offered Sunday, 7/9.

PCS Theater, an all-volunteer organization in its 111th season, is located at Players Club of Swarthmore, 614 Fairview Road—just off Route 320. The PCS Main Stage is a 300-seat proscenium theater that is fully handicapped accessible. There is plenty of free off-street parking. Visit www.pcstheater.org for information on upcoming events, ticketing, directions, etc.

Photo Credit: Karen Cook

