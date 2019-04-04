GODSPELL Opens In Quakertown Just In Time For Easter

Star of the Day presents GODSPELL by Stephen Schwartz, April 4 - 13, 2019 at East Swamp Church, 2405 E. Swamp Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.

This immensely successful rock opera needs little introduction, but when it was first produced on Broadway in 1971 it broke new ground in its stage treatment of the historical Jesus Christ. Based on the Gospel according to St Matthew it deals with the last days of Jesus, and includes dramatized versions of several well-known parables. And yet it is something more - a religious experience, a demonstration of joy, and a celebration of the family of man.

Local Quakertown actor, Jay Fuentes, stars as Jesus in this Easter season musical. Joing him are Troy Brokenshire as Judas. Rounding out the ensemble is Missy Fuentes, Jennifer Hartshorne-Hesketh, Lisa Suppan, Tina Oravetz, Victoria Scialfa, Julisa Trinidad, Florence Taylor, and Christine Ebert. Directed by Vince Rostkowski and presented with special permission from Musical Theatre International.

All tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.StaroftheDay.org or at the door the evening of the show. Performances are Thursdays, April 4 & 11 at 7:30PM, Fridays, April 5 & 12 at 7:30PM, Saturdays, April 6 & 13 at 7:30PM, and Sunday, April 7 at 2:00PM. Doors open half hour prior to showtime. Free parking. Handicap accessible. Family-Friendly.





