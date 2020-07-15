FringeArts Announces Outdoor Movie Series Reels on Wheels

FringeArts' outdoor summer movie series returns for three Wednesday night screenings on July 22, July 29, and August 5. This year, the free screenings will be held in the Holiday Inn Express parking lot next to FringeArts on Columbus Blvd, where audiences can enjoy the films from their cars. Curated by Catherine Preston, this year's selections include sci-fi adventure A Wrinkle In Time (2018), fantastical drama Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) and the deeply relevant YA novel adaptation The Hate U Give (2018).

"Although we wish we could all be gathering together in the Biergarten with themed drinks in-hand, we are living in a very different world right now," said curator Catherine Preston. "But with the pandemic aside, now more than ever is the time to come together (metaphorically-for now) as families and communities in support of this unprecedented and essential movement and moment in time. We hope that you and your loved ones will join us as we dive into the magical world of Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time, follow along the whimsical journey of Hushpuppy in Beasts of the Southern Wild, and lastly end our series with the sobering film The Hate U Give, which sheds a unique perspective on a young Black girl's experience with police brutality and the pressures of her community. We are excited to be sharing these stories with you, and we are looking forward to seeing you there."

FringeArts is implementing strict guidelines to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for all movie attendees. There are a limited number of parking spaces available to allow for proper physical distancing, and a representative from each vehicle must RSVP in advance to attend. Tickets will be scanned at the entrance to the parking lot, and audiences will watch the films-projected onto the south wall of the FringeArts building-from inside their vehicles and access the audio via radio.

Patrons will be required to remain inside their cars for the duration of each screening, unless an occupant needs to leave the vehicle to use the restroom or for a matter of health or safety. Masks or face coverings must be worn by all patrons when not inside a vehicle. Two port-a-potties will be available exclusively to Reels on Wheels patrons in the FringeArts parking lot next door. An attendant will disinfect the restrooms at frequent intervals and monitor the line and rate of occupancy throughout the evening.

Details

Reels on Wheels screenings will take place on Wednesday evenings at 8:45pm in the Holiday Inn Express parking lot at 100 N Columbus Blvd next door to FringeArts. All screenings are free with advance RSVP. The parking lot will open at 8pm, and assigned parking spaces are available on a first come, first serve basis and spaced more than 6 feet apart. Open captioning will be provided for all screenings.

Wednesday, July 22

A Wrinkle in Time

2018

Directed by Ava DuVernay

With Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon

110min

PG

Wednesday, July 29

Beasts of the Southern Wild

2012

Directed by Benh Zeitlin

With Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry, Levy Easterly

93min

PG-13

Wednesday, August 5

The Hate U Give

2018

Directed by George Tillman Jr.

With Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby

123min

PG-13

More information available at FringeArts.com.

