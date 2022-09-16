Free Ice Cream Previews and More Announced For InterAct's 35th Anniversary Season

InterAct Theatre Company is bringing back concessions and much more for season 2022-23. Subscribers will receive a free ticket to bring a friend to a show (BUDDY PASSES). All patrons will receive a DINNING DISCOUNT at select restaurants. Audiences who love Speaker Sundays, will now have more opportunities to hear from experts after a 2pm performance when they join us for NEW SPEAKER SATURDAYS! You can now choose SOCIAL DISTANCE DAYS on select dates... and concessions are back with ice cream from local Philadelphia ice cream institution-Scoop DeVille. Ice cream will be served all season long! For our 35th Anniversary season, InterAct will be celebrating another year as Philly's home for thought provoking and urgent new stories by offering FREE MINI ICE CREAM sandwiches for anyone who comes to our shows during all PREVIEW dates in SEASON 2022-23.



For more details on everything new this season, please keep an eye on the InterAct website and check out our social media pages for updates.

KIMMEL FALL ARTS FEST

If you are making your way to the Kimmel Fall Arts Fest this weekend, InterAct will be in attendance giving out 35 free tickets to their first show of the season, DEATH OF A DRIVER, in honor of their 35th Anniversary. Meet our new staff, play a game and subscribe & save on tickets to our new season in person. The KIMMEL FALL FEST will take place September 17, 2022, from 11-3pm.

35th Anniversary Season of Shows:

Death of a Driver by Will Snider

Directed by Charlotte Northeast

*Regional Premiere*

October 28 - November 20, 2022

A young and ambitious engineer moves to Kenya to build a critical highway and improve the country's infrastructure with help from a local insider. But national politics and tribal feuds make the road to a more equitable society very bumpy. What are the unanticipated consequences of America's well-intentioned meddling in another country's affairs?

The Last Parade by Stephanie Satie

Directed by Seth Rozin

*World Premiere*

January 27 - February 19, 2023

Three generations of a Russian Jewish family living in Kyiv grapple with whether and where to emigrate in 1995. Will conditions in post-Soviet Ukraine improve enough for the family to experience better lives? Will America live up to its promise as a beacon of freedom and opportunity? And if a move should happen, will the family be able to stay together?

pay no worship by francisca da Silveira

Directed by Tyrone L. Robinson

*World Premiere*

March 31 - April 23, 2023

On the tiny island of Fogo in the Cape Verde archipelago, cousins Martin and Jose struggle to make a living in their family's wine business. Living with the awareness that a tropical storm or a volcanic eruption could destroy everything they know at any time, Martin seeks a way off the island, while Jose seeks a way to hold onto their culture. What will it take to simply survive?

American Fast by Kareem Fahmy

Directed by Seth Rozen, with Zaina Dana

*National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere*

June 2-25, 2023

A college basketball sensation is set to compete on the biggest stage, the NCAA Women's Tournament. But this year's March Madness coincides directly with Ramadan, and the brash and ambitious star player must reconcile her competitive fire with her family's faith. What does it mean to be Muslim in an increasingly secular America?