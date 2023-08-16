Forgotten Lore Theatre Brings TITUS ANDRONICUS: A WILDERNESS OF TIGERS to Philly Fringe

As part of this year’s 2023 Philly Fringe Arts Festival, Forgotten Lore Theatre presents Titus Andronicus: A Wilderness of Tigers, an immersive production of William Shakespeare’s earliest play. Staged at the Fallser Club in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, the show runs from September 11-17, 2023.

This revenge tragedy centers around Titus Andronicus who believes that he has left bloodshed behind on the battlefield. But the Republic is in turmoil. When the bested queen of Goths is unfettered, chaos erupts, and Rome is embroiled in a war of revenge between two extremist factions. With control of the Empire at stake, nothing is too severe; from mutilations to cannibalism the atrocities quickly accumulate.

Titus Andronicus: A Wilderness of Tigers features a talented cast led by Russ Walsh as Titus, Kirsten Quinn as Tamora, Sterling Calhoun as Aaron, and Tom Irvin as Saturninus.

Audiences will be fully immersed into the show by adopting the guise of Roman gods summoned by the goddess Astraea to help her decide if she, the final god left on Earth, should stay with mankind or depart. As audience members traverse the space, experiencing the show as part of a specific character’s faction, they will have opportunities to eat, drink, and vote on the fate of Western civilization. Brynne Maddrey, who portrays the Nurse, explains the audience’s role as being a “witness and participant as the madness unravels. Do you feel their actions are justified? Does a different perspective change your opinion?” As an immersive piece, the show prioritizes audience experience.

As a revenge tragedy, the show ultimately asks audiences to find humanity within monstrosity. Though the characters behave in ways that are atrocious, the addition of devised immersive scenes helps audiences understand the characters as broken people who have been pushed to their limits. In endeavoring to further challenge expectations of the revenge tragedy, there will also be live singing and elements of circus arts.

Rebecca Gomezrueda who portrays the goddess Vesta, one of a few devised characters to appear elaborates, “Many of these characters are of course awful people, or at least do awful things, but none are one-dimensional. I think it’s a fascinating position to be in as an audience member, because depending on whose perspective you follow, you may find yourself with sympathy for a character you otherwise would have hated.”

Forgotten Lore is thrilled to be performing at the East Falls historic Fallser Club, which began as a 1920s movie house. The dynamic space features balconies that allow audiences to transition between floor levels to see the play from various vantage points.

Forgotten Lore Theatre’s production of Titus Andronicus: A Wilderness of Tigers is staged as part of the 2023 Philly FringeArts Festival, and runs September 11 – 17 at the Fallser Club. Performances are at 8:00 pm, September 11 – 17 and at 4:00 on September 16 and 17. For more details on the show, consult Forgotten Lore’s website at Click Here or the Philly Fringe website at fringearts.com.

