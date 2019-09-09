Forge Theatre Presents Area Premiere Of HEAD OVER HEELS

Forge Theatre of Phoenixville presents the area premiere of the new musical HEAD OVER HEELS. HEAD OVER HEELS follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.

HEAD OVER HEELS is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

The talented cast includes Carey Rumpf as Basilius, Melisse Weber as Gynecia, Christs Wisneski as Pamela, Genevieve Brogdon as Philoclea, Tom Groves as Dametas, Kim Edmonds as Mopsa, Peter Philips as Musidorius and Nicole Napolitano as Pythio. Rounding out the cast in the ensemble are Rhana Cassidy, Clementine Harvey, Safiyyah Jones, Rachel Givler, Ryan Edmonds, and Brandes Yenchick

HEAD OVER HEELS is directed and choreographed by Tom Yenchick. He is assisted by Abby Gould. Denise Wisneski leads the musical direction and Christa Wisneski and Kelly Fitzgerald produced the show.

Evening shows are Sept. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 18, 19 and 20 at 8:00 pm. Matinees are on Sept. 22 and 29 at 2:00 pm.

Tickets for HEAD OVER HEELS are $19.00 for adults, $17.00 for seniors, and $15.00 for youth under 18. For online ticket purchase, please visit forgetheatre.org.





