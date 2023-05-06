Fishtown District Announces Expansion For 15th KENSINGTON DERBY AND ARTS FESTIVAL

Registration is now open for the Derby Parade.
The Fishtown District has announced the 15th Annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival will return on Saturday, May 13, 2023, on Trenton Avenue from Norris Street to Frankford Avenue, from 12 Noon to 6:00pm. Philadelphia's most unique spring festival - and 2023 Best of Philly Winner - is back and ready to let the mud fly! The festival brings Philadelphia locals and visitors together with 200+ artists, musicians, performers, food and drink-and a parade of homemade vehicles. A new parade route spanning across three miles, takes these homemade vehicles from the festival start through the Fishtown neighborhood and over to American St, navigating multiple obstacles along the way, before doubling back to the festival grounds for a mud pit finish. Winners will be crowned in categories that have ranged over the years like Best Art, Best Costume, Best Engineering, Best Breakdown, Media Choice and, of course, the highly coveted Judge's Choice Award. NextFab is partnering with the Festival this year to host monthly demos, consults and support for those preparing for the grand event. Thanks to generous support from Penn Treaty Special Services District, there is no fee to enter in the Derby parade. Registration is now open! For more information and to sign-up, visit www.kensingtonkineticarts.org.
The festival will now expand and add a larger footprint with dozens of more vendors - with two dozen more artists, makers and local businesses announced below. Additionally, Cloud Cups (Philadelphia's award-winning Black-owned gelato company) will preview their new Fishtown location during the event with a pop-up at Pizza Brain at 2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
"The mud is ready to fly once again on Trenton Avenue!," said Fishtown District Director of Operations Kae Anderson. "NextFab is thrilled to be partnering with the Kensington Derby this year as the official Kensington Derby HQ! By opening up our makerspace for a three-month workshop series, teams will be advised by our technical experts on how to construct beautiful and functional sculptures. Additionally, in a pop-up hosted by our partner, Rabbit Recycling, teams will have access to free sustainable building materials."
She added, "Art and engineering have always been the focal point of this event, and now thanks to our partnership with NextFab, this year's derby will be more inclusive and accessible than ever before. We are excited to see what wacky creations our derby teams come up with this year for our 15th anniversary."
The event is widely known as one of the largest spring festivals in the tri-state region - and it has a reputation as being one of the city's most memorable and unique events that goes beyond just food, drink and vendors. The event brings vendors, performers, musicians, food trucks, local businesses and neighbors together in a way that is as unique as the two prominent and fast-growing neighborhoods it takes place in. Last year, to add to the grandness and excitement, the event took place in pouring rain - with the mud flying more than ever! As a testament to how beloved this long-time event is, thousands came out and not just watched and participated but thousands stayed all day long as umbrellas darted the race course. This year the event is rain or shine - with shine preferred!
The Kensington Derby and Arts Festival is excited to announce that is has extended its footprint due to the massive demand from vendors and artists - it will now also include Susquehanna from Trenton to Frankford Ave and Dauphin St from Trenton to Frankford Ave and we have added on these vendors!
Amelie's Bark Shop
A New Day Office Bakery Cafe
ArtByAlicia
Beekman's COPA Soaps
Feast Jewelry
H&H Books
Jay McQuirns
Knot-It Macrame
Leah Creation Vinyl Record Jewelry
Little Susie's Coffee & Pie
Matt Catrino
Mother Butter
New + Wesley
Old School Skateboard Company
School of Rock Philadelphia
The Coffee and Cream Candle Co
The Metz Art Gallery
Touch Threads
Yardsale Press
Younique Byoutique
ZYARALUCILLECTION
Registration is now open for competitors! Thanks to generous support from Penn Treaty Special Services District, there is no fee to participate in the Derby parade this year.
This year's derby route will start at Trenton and Dauphin. From there, teams will make their way through the course, hitting obstacles sponsored by various local small businesses.
Derby Route
Start at Trenton and Norris
Head towards Frankford Ave
Turn left onto Tulip St
Turn left onto Susquehanna Ave
Turn left onto Frankford Ave
Turn left onto Shackamaxon St
Turn right onto Girard Ave
Turn right onto Frankford Ave
Turn left onto Master St
Turn right onto American St
Turn right onto Oxford St
Turn left onto Hancock St
Turn left onto Cecil B Moore Ave
Turn right onto American St
Turn right onto Berks St
Turn left onto Front St
Turn right onto Norris St
End at Trenton and Norris
Derby Judges:
Councilman Mark Squilla, 1st District City Council
Marc Collazzo, Fishtown District
Rebecca Ledbetter, NextFab
Christopher Wink, Technical.ly
More to be announced!
Obstacles:
Riverwards Produce (Bananarama with banana peels and surprise banana guest)
Lutheran Settlement House (TBD)
Two Robbers (TBD)
Johnny Brenda's (Bubbles)
Punch Buggy Brewing Company (Car Wash Pop-up)
Stateside Vodka (TBD)
NextFab (Wacky Wavy Inflatables)
Mud Pit (Hundreds of pounds of mud!)
Derby Prize Categories
Bob Phillips Memorial "Best Small Team" Award
Charlie Walton Memorial "Best Large Team" Award
East Kensington Neighbors Association's "People's Choice" Award
Fishtown District's "Judges' Choice" Award
Other categories to be announced!
Over 100+ vendors will include nearly two dozen food trucks, a half dozen beverage vendors, and 75+ makers, artists and community organizations.
Food Vendors
A Taste of Philly
Bacon on a Stick and That's It
Blazin J's
Boomer's Kitchen & Catering
Byz.Empire Food Truck
Calle del Sabor
Chank's Grab-N-Go
Cousins Maine Lobster
East Coast Mini Donuts
Gigi & Big R
Haagen-Dazs
Husky Jawn
Karnival Foods
Kismet Bagels
Kona Ice
Korea Taqueria
Mister Softee
Molto Bene! Ravioli Co
Mom-Mom's Polish Food Cart
Moshava
The Little Sicilian
Beverage Vendors
East Kensington Neighbors Association serving Philadelphia Brewing Company and Commonwealth Ciders
Evil Genius Beer Company
Interstate Drafthouse
Meyers Brewing
Philadelphia Distilling
Punch Buggy Brewing Co
Stateside Vodka
Two Robbers
Artists, Makers and Merchants
1505 Design Studio
After Oak
Alejandra Jewelry
Alien Bratz
Alley Cat Clay
Amelie's Bark Shop
A New Day Office Bakery Cafe
Arte Amaranta
Astro Vinyl Art
Bambino Glassware
Broadbent Pottery
Catalyst Accessories
Charlotte's Web
Chris Dowling Draws
Contemporary Works
Craft Foundry
D&N Wood Creations
Dainty PA
Daisy Lane Studio
Devilfish Ink Graphic Arts & Printing
Do Good Vintage
Evol Soul Co
Fishtown Paintings & Prints
Fishtown Signs
Flourish and Charm
FosterPhillyArt
Golden Key Prints
Halligan and Emily
HellMart666
Herbal Jawn Apothecary
Ivy's Gift
JK Apparel
Keene Pottery
Laura K Murdoch
Light Up Inc
Little Brown Box
Locomotion Creations
Logan's Clothing
Maker Missya
Makinit Designs by Vicki
Manzanita
Mari Lowery
Marissa Marie's Market
Matt Catrino
McKenna & Padraig
Mel Bond's Handmade
Mother Butter
My Wooden Screen Door
New Age Innovation
Object Permanence
Paul Carpenter Art
Philadelphia Candle Co
Philly Nuts
Piquant
Queer Candle Co
Randi's Relics
RAVEbandz
Ray's Reusables
Redwood Durable
RonDee Productions
Sacred Path Herbal Collective
Saint Rocco's Treats
Salmagundi Trading Company
Sarah Draws Things
Shady Sunglass Deals
Shellby's Squad
Shemesh Shop
Sjm Ceramics
SouthHouse
Spaghetti Kiss
Spring Honeybees
Stevie Laney
Stoked Pineapple
Terraintextures
The 50/50 Company
The Philly Tarot Deck
ThEm's Earrings & The Beat In Between
TieBro Handmade Bow Ties
Tiger Snake Vintage
Trippy Bunni
Triton Soap & Skincare
Whirlwind Threads
Winifred & Bramble
Wrong World Ceramics
And more!
Community Groups, Sponsors and Others
Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia
Burning Spirits Muay Thai
Curaleaf
Coral Street Arts House
Green Mountain Energy
IDEATE
Indego
JA Cunningham
NextFab
NRG Energy
Philadelphia Federal Credit Union
Philly Bike Ride
School of Rock Philadelphia
T-Mobile
The Clay Studio
TILT Institute for the Contemporary Image
Get ready to rock in the streets once again with a line-up that reads like a who's who of the local music scene - with more to be announced.
Main Stage
12:00pm - Yahn I Arkestra
1:00pm - Gabrielle Chapman & the Vortex
2:00pm - New Groove
3:00pm - Rockers Galore
4:00pm - Ardvark Felon
5:00pm - Gretchen Emery Band
Mud Pit Stage:
12:00pm - New Groove
1:00pm - Derby kick-off
1:30pm - DJ Rebel Foster
3:00pm - Mud Pit and Derby Awards Ceremony
4:00pm - Son of the 215
4:30pm - DJ Pooh Geez
More information about the festival, with registration for art vendors and derby teams, can be found at www.kensingtonkineticarts.org.. Stay up-to-date with festival news on Facebook or Instagram.
Philadelphia's most celebrated Black-owned gelato company is opening in Fishtown in May/June - and visitors and festival goers at the Kensington Derby are invited to a special all-day pop-up at Pizza Brain (2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125) for a special preview during festival hours. Special flavors for the preview will include:
Brown Sugar Pop Tart
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Salted Caramel
White Coffee
Butter Pecan
Raspberry
Lemon
Virgini Mojito
Pina Colada
Kiwi
Frose
Please stay tuned for the grand opening of Fishtown's newest business - details are coming soon!
New Kensington Community Development Corporation (NKCDC) started the Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby in 2007 as an economic development initiative to promote local artists, neighborhood businesses, and the area's commercial corridors. The Derby was held in conjunction with the Trenton Avenue Arts Festival, started by East Kensington Neighbors Association (EKNA) the year before. The two groups joined forces for a combined festival beginning in 2015, when Philadelphia Federal Credit Union also came on as the title sponsor.
For 2022, former organizers turned over the reins to Fishtown District to bring the event back after a two-year break. While the organizing organization has evolved, this event has grown into and will still continue to be an annual fundraising effort for East Kensington Neighbors Association and supports their ongoing mini-grant program, which gives back to local nonprofits and businesses in the East Kensington neighborhood.
Founded in 2020, the Fishtown District comprises the newly formed Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District as well as the long-standing neighborhood business association Fishtown Co. Our mission is to improve conditions & quality of life for businesses and property owners in the district, attract new commerce to the area, and work to amplify Fishtown's long-term economic development by creating a thriving retail corridor that attracts both residents and visitors to its vast array of services, shops, and dining while preserving Fishtown's rich history and diverse creative & innovative character, visit www.fishtowndistrict.com
NextFab is a network of collaborative makerspaces for professional makers. We provide the technology, tools, space, and resources to turn an idea into reality, develop a product or business, and create something you only dared to dream up - all while advancing your own skills and finding your passions. By combining digital technology with traditional tools, we're finding cutting-edge ways to make things, solve problems, and learn by doing. By putting the latest tools in our makers' hands, we hope to inspire small business owners, artisan entrepreneurs, tech startups, creatives, and the makers of the greater Philadelphia and Wilmington areas to make an impact.
At each of our two makerspace locations, we offer shared workshops and studios with state-of-the-art tools and equipment, tailored to fit our members' making and creative needs. In addition to the physical machines and tools, we offer a pathway to advance our members' journeys, including classes, office hours, business resources, private spaces, studio rentals, and business accelerator programs. Along with our tight-knit community vibes, our technical staff is on-site to guide members on getting started, provide feedback, or advance their skills through our private training or pre-formatted class options. With our membership model, we strive to provide our makers with all the tools, equipment, and resources they'll need so they can focus on the making while we focus on the space.
EKNA was founded in 2004 with help from the community organizing arm of NKCDC. EKNA's mission is to organize the voice, concerns, and actions of East Kensington residents. Geographically, East Kensington is bounded by Norris Street to the south, Frankford and Trenton Avenues to the east, Lehigh Avenue to the north, and Front Street and Kensington Avenue to the west. For more information, visit www.ekna.org.
