Fishtown District Announces Expansion For 15th KENSINGTON DERBY AND ARTS FESTIVAL

The Fishtown District has announced the 15th Annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival will return on Saturday, May 13, 2023, on Trenton Avenue from Norris Street to Frankford Avenue, from 12 Noon to 6:00pm. Philadelphia's most unique spring festival - and 2023 Best of Philly Winner - is back and ready to let the mud fly! The festival brings Philadelphia locals and visitors together with 200+ artists, musicians, performers, food and drink-and a parade of homemade vehicles. A new parade route spanning across three miles, takes these homemade vehicles from the festival start through the Fishtown neighborhood and over to American St, navigating multiple obstacles along the way, before doubling back to the festival grounds for a mud pit finish. Winners will be crowned in categories that have ranged over the years like Best Art, Best Costume, Best Engineering, Best Breakdown, Media Choice and, of course, the highly coveted Judge's Choice Award. NextFab is partnering with the Festival this year to host monthly demos, consults and support for those preparing for the grand event. Thanks to generous support from Penn Treaty Special Services District, there is no fee to enter in the Derby parade. Registration is now open! For more information and to sign-up, visit www.kensingtonkineticarts.org.

The festival will now expand and add a larger footprint with dozens of more vendors - with two dozen more artists, makers and local businesses announced below. Additionally, Cloud Cups (Philadelphia's award-winning Black-owned gelato company) will preview their new Fishtown location during the event with a pop-up at Pizza Brain at 2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

"The mud is ready to fly once again on Trenton Avenue!," said Fishtown District Director of Operations Kae Anderson. "NextFab is thrilled to be partnering with the Kensington Derby this year as the official Kensington Derby HQ! By opening up our makerspace for a three-month workshop series, teams will be advised by our technical experts on how to construct beautiful and functional sculptures. Additionally, in a pop-up hosted by our partner, Rabbit Recycling, teams will have access to free sustainable building materials."

She added, "Art and engineering have always been the focal point of this event, and now thanks to our partnership with NextFab, this year's derby will be more inclusive and accessible than ever before. We are excited to see what wacky creations our derby teams come up with this year for our 15th anniversary."

The event is widely known as one of the largest spring festivals in the tri-state region - and it has a reputation as being one of the city's most memorable and unique events that goes beyond just food, drink and vendors. The event brings vendors, performers, musicians, food trucks, local businesses and neighbors together in a way that is as unique as the two prominent and fast-growing neighborhoods it takes place in. Last year, to add to the grandness and excitement, the event took place in pouring rain - with the mud flying more than ever! As a testament to how beloved this long-time event is, thousands came out and not just watched and participated but thousands stayed all day long as umbrellas darted the race course. This year the event is rain or shine - with shine preferred!

EXTENDED FOOTPRINT - NEW AND UPDATED!

The Kensington Derby and Arts Festival is excited to announce that is has extended its footprint due to the massive demand from vendors and artists - it will now also include Susquehanna from Trenton to Frankford Ave and Dauphin St from Trenton to Frankford Ave and we have added on these vendors!

Amelie's Bark Shop

A New Day Office Bakery Cafe

ArtByAlicia

Beekman's COPA Soaps

Feast Jewelry

H&H Books

Jay McQuirns

Knot-It Macrame

Leah Creation Vinyl Record Jewelry

Little Susie's Coffee & Pie

Matt Catrino

Mother Butter

New + Wesley

Old School Skateboard Company

School of Rock Philadelphia

The Coffee and Cream Candle Co

The Metz Art Gallery

Touch Threads

Yardsale Press

Younique Byoutique

ZYARALUCILLECTION

DERBY

Registration is now open for competitors! Thanks to generous support from Penn Treaty Special Services District, there is no fee to participate in the Derby parade this year.

This year's derby route will start at Trenton and Dauphin. From there, teams will make their way through the course, hitting obstacles sponsored by various local small businesses.

Derby Route

Start at Trenton and Norris

Head towards Frankford Ave

Turn left onto Tulip St

Turn left onto Susquehanna Ave

Turn left onto Frankford Ave

Turn left onto Shackamaxon St

Turn right onto Girard Ave

Turn right onto Frankford Ave

Turn left onto Master St

Turn right onto American St

Turn right onto Oxford St

Turn left onto Hancock St

Turn left onto Cecil B Moore Ave

Turn right onto American St

Turn right onto Berks St

Turn left onto Front St

Turn right onto Norris St

End at Trenton and Norris

Derby Judges:

Councilman Mark Squilla, 1st District City Council

Marc Collazzo, Fishtown District

Rebecca Ledbetter, NextFab

Christopher Wink, Technical.ly

More to be announced!

Obstacles:

Riverwards Produce (Bananarama with banana peels and surprise banana guest)

Lutheran Settlement House (TBD)

Two Robbers (TBD)

Johnny Brenda's (Bubbles)

Punch Buggy Brewing Company (Car Wash Pop-up)

Stateside Vodka (TBD)

NextFab (Wacky Wavy Inflatables)

Mud Pit (Hundreds of pounds of mud!)

Derby Prize Categories

Bob Phillips Memorial "Best Small Team" Award

Charlie Walton Memorial "Best Large Team" Award

East Kensington Neighbors Association's "People's Choice" Award

Fishtown District's "Judges' Choice" Award

Other categories to be announced!

ARTS AND FOOD FESTIVAL

Over 100+ vendors will include nearly two dozen food trucks, a half dozen beverage vendors, and 75+ makers, artists and community organizations.

Food Vendors

A Taste of Philly

Bacon on a Stick and That's It

Blazin J's

Boomer's Kitchen & Catering

Byz.Empire Food Truck

Calle del Sabor

Chank's Grab-N-Go

Cousins Maine Lobster

East Coast Mini Donuts

Gigi & Big R

Haagen-Dazs

Husky Jawn

Karnival Foods

Kismet Bagels

Kona Ice

Korea Taqueria

Mister Softee

Molto Bene! Ravioli Co

Mom-Mom's Polish Food Cart

Moshava

The Little Sicilian

Beverage Vendors

East Kensington Neighbors Association serving Philadelphia Brewing Company and Commonwealth Ciders

Evil Genius Beer Company

Interstate Drafthouse

Meyers Brewing

Philadelphia Distilling

Punch Buggy Brewing Co

Stateside Vodka

Two Robbers

Artists, Makers and Merchants

1505 Design Studio

After Oak

Alejandra Jewelry

Alien Bratz

Alley Cat Clay

Amelie's Bark Shop

A New Day Office Bakery Cafe

Arte Amaranta

Astro Vinyl Art

Bambino Glassware

Broadbent Pottery

Catalyst Accessories

Charlotte's Web

Chris Dowling Draws

Contemporary Works

Craft Foundry

D&N Wood Creations

Dainty PA

Daisy Lane Studio

Devilfish Ink Graphic Arts & Printing

Do Good Vintage

Evol Soul Co

Fishtown Paintings & Prints

Fishtown Signs

Flourish and Charm

FosterPhillyArt

Golden Key Prints

Halligan and Emily

HellMart666

Herbal Jawn Apothecary

Ivy's Gift

JK Apparel

Keene Pottery

Laura K Murdoch

Light Up Inc

Little Brown Box

Locomotion Creations

Logan's Clothing

Maker Missya

Makinit Designs by Vicki

Manzanita

Mari Lowery

Marissa Marie's Market

Matt Catrino

McKenna & Padraig

Mel Bond's Handmade

Mother Butter

My Wooden Screen Door

New Age Innovation

Object Permanence

Paul Carpenter Art

Philadelphia Candle Co

Philly Nuts

Piquant

Queer Candle Co

Randi's Relics

RAVEbandz

Ray's Reusables

Redwood Durable

RonDee Productions

Sacred Path Herbal Collective

Saint Rocco's Treats

Salmagundi Trading Company

Sarah Draws Things

Shady Sunglass Deals

Shellby's Squad

Shemesh Shop

Sjm Ceramics

SouthHouse

Spaghetti Kiss

Spring Honeybees

Stevie Laney

Stoked Pineapple

Terraintextures

The 50/50 Company

The Philly Tarot Deck

ThEm's Earrings & The Beat In Between

TieBro Handmade Bow Ties

Tiger Snake Vintage

Trippy Bunni

Triton Soap & Skincare

Whirlwind Threads

Winifred & Bramble

Wrong World Ceramics

And more!

Community Groups, Sponsors and Others

Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia

Burning Spirits Muay Thai

Curaleaf

Coral Street Arts House

Green Mountain Energy

IDEATE

Indego

JA Cunningham

NextFab

NRG Energy

Philadelphia Federal Credit Union

Philly Bike Ride

School of Rock Philadelphia

T-Mobile

The Clay Studio

TILT Institute for the Contemporary Image

MUSIC AND STAGE PROGRAM

Get ready to rock in the streets once again with a line-up that reads like a who's who of the local music scene - with more to be announced.

Main Stage

12:00pm - Yahn I Arkestra

1:00pm - Gabrielle Chapman & the Vortex

2:00pm - New Groove

3:00pm - Rockers Galore

4:00pm - Ardvark Felon

5:00pm - Gretchen Emery Band

Mud Pit Stage:

12:00pm - New Groove

1:00pm - Derby kick-off

1:30pm - DJ Rebel Foster

3:00pm - Mud Pit and Derby Awards Ceremony

4:00pm - Son of the 215

4:30pm - DJ Pooh Geez

More information about the festival, with registration for art vendors and derby teams, can be found at www.kensingtonkineticarts.org.. Stay up-to-date with festival news on Facebook or Instagram.

CLOUD CUPS PREVIEW

Philadelphia's most celebrated Black-owned gelato company is opening in Fishtown in May/June - and visitors and festival goers at the Kensington Derby are invited to a special all-day pop-up at Pizza Brain (2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125) for a special preview during festival hours. Special flavors for the preview will include:

Brown Sugar Pop Tart

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Salted Caramel

White Coffee

Butter Pecan

Raspberry

Lemon

Virgini Mojito

Pina Colada

Kiwi

Frose

Please stay tuned for the grand opening of Fishtown's newest business - details are coming soon!



HISTORY

New Kensington Community Development Corporation (NKCDC) started the Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby in 2007 as an economic development initiative to promote local artists, neighborhood businesses, and the area's commercial corridors. The Derby was held in conjunction with the Trenton Avenue Arts Festival, started by East Kensington Neighbors Association (EKNA) the year before. The two groups joined forces for a combined festival beginning in 2015, when Philadelphia Federal Credit Union also came on as the title sponsor.

For 2022, former organizers turned over the reins to Fishtown District to bring the event back after a two-year break. While the organizing organization has evolved, this event has grown into and will still continue to be an annual fundraising effort for East Kensington Neighbors Association and supports their ongoing mini-grant program, which gives back to local nonprofits and businesses in the East Kensington neighborhood.

About Fishtown District

Founded in 2020, the Fishtown District comprises the newly formed Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District as well as the long-standing neighborhood business association Fishtown Co. Our mission is to improve conditions & quality of life for businesses and property owners in the district, attract new commerce to the area, and work to amplify Fishtown's long-term economic development by creating a thriving retail corridor that attracts both residents and visitors to its vast array of services, shops, and dining while preserving Fishtown's rich history and diverse creative & innovative character, visit www.fishtowndistrict.com

About NextFab

NextFab is a network of collaborative makerspaces for professional makers. We provide the technology, tools, space, and resources to turn an idea into reality, develop a product or business, and create something you only dared to dream up - all while advancing your own skills and finding your passions. By combining digital technology with traditional tools, we're finding cutting-edge ways to make things, solve problems, and learn by doing. By putting the latest tools in our makers' hands, we hope to inspire small business owners, artisan entrepreneurs, tech startups, creatives, and the makers of the greater Philadelphia and Wilmington areas to make an impact.

At each of our two makerspace locations, we offer shared workshops and studios with state-of-the-art tools and equipment, tailored to fit our members' making and creative needs. In addition to the physical machines and tools, we offer a pathway to advance our members' journeys, including classes, office hours, business resources, private spaces, studio rentals, and business accelerator programs. Along with our tight-knit community vibes, our technical staff is on-site to guide members on getting started, provide feedback, or advance their skills through our private training or pre-formatted class options. With our membership model, we strive to provide our makers with all the tools, equipment, and resources they'll need so they can focus on the making while we focus on the space.

About East Kensington Neighbors Association

EKNA was founded in 2004 with help from the community organizing arm of NKCDC. EKNA's mission is to organize the voice, concerns, and actions of East Kensington residents. Geographically, East Kensington is bounded by Norris Street to the south, Frankford and Trenton Avenues to the east, Lehigh Avenue to the north, and Front Street and Kensington Avenue to the west. For more information, visit www.ekna.org.

