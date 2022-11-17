Feature: RENT at Players Club of Swarthmore

The Players Club of Swarthmore is elated to bring Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony AwardÂ® winning musical to their Main Stage. RENT changed the landscape of musical theatre back in 1996 and is still changing minds and hearts today.

RENT is an original rock musical that tells the story of a year in the life of a group of artists, musicians, and friends as they struggle to find their voices, create meaningful art, navigate relationships, and survive in the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, with its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

RENT evokes devotion, emotion, and causes a commotion. Here are some testimonials from the cast of RENT:

"Each character represents a human emotion that lives within us all, some are stronger than others and that's OK."- Carlos Jiga (Angel Shunard)

Carlos Jiga as Angel

"It is none of our place to judge each other, but to accept and support and lead with love. When you approach relationships (romantic and otherwise) with an undeniable authenticity and absence of judgment, the bond you can build is incredibly strong. And the "family you choose" can prove to be every bit as supportive and uplifting as the family you are born into."- Alyssa Cherawaty (Ensemble)

"We choose how to measure our own lives, and one day when I'm gone, the best I can hope for is that I will be remembered for my sunsets, my midnights, and my cups of coffee. I want my legacy, like Rent's, to be one of love."- Karen Cook (Ensemble)

"The balance between comedy and grief and the almost whiplash speed the audience is taken from one to the other reflects how real life is not convenient. It doesn't stop for your plans, and you have to move through, hopefully with the help of some very good friends." - Courtney Bundens (Ensemble)

"RENT identifies a group of multi-marginalized folks and individuals who are struggling for a variety of reasons. There are also characters looking to help, support, and make change...and they do that through their Art. These stories are still relevant and present today, and I'm so happy to be part of a production where we're using our Art to educate and support the community."- Alessandra Fanelli (Maureen Johnson)

The cast also includes Pat Festa (Mark), Patrick Grundy (Roger), Jaymarie Santana (Mimi), Jermaine Fentress Jr. (Benny), Meredith Bell (Joanne), Kyle McLemore (Collins), and Ann Bacharach, Abrham Bogale, Rachel Kaiser, Chris Panico, Shawn Weaver, Helen Allison, Kyra Janae Bryant, Dorian Bean, Jack Forney, and Danny Murphy.

Pat Festa as Mark Cohen

RENT is directed by Anne Marie Scalies and assisted by Danielle Marone. Music direction by Zoi MG McNamara, Danny Murphy, and Shawn Weaver. Choreography by Karla Bradley Manhard. Set and Lighting Design by Ed Robins. The pit will be conducted by Jeff Smith.

The purpose of The Players Club is Swarthmore is to create an inclusive, diverse community for the performance of theatrical and musical productions, to nurture talent and further the development of skills, and to promote delight in artistic excellence. A further purpose of the Club shall be the educational and charitable benefit of the community. The team of RENT has paired with the Philly Unknown Project and will be collecting winter apparel for our "I'll Cover You- COAT DRIVE". Bring gently used/new coats to any of the performance for donation to warm those in need this holiday season.

RENT is presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

What: RENT

Where: Players Club of Swarthmore, Swarthmore, PA

When: November 25th- December 10th

Thursday performances are at 7:30 PM, Friday & Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM, Sunday matinees are at 2:00 PM. Relaxed performance December 1st and Talk Back with actors December 4th.

Ticket Price: $15-$30, reserved seating

The Players Club of Swarthmore, an all-volunteer organization now in its 111th season, is located at 614 Fairview Road-just off Route 320. The PCS Mainstage is a 300-seat proscenium theater that is fully handicapped accessible. There is plenty of free off-street parking. Visit www.pcstheater.org for information on upcoming events, ticketing, directions, etc.