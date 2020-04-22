FREDDY Awards TV Special Announced

The State Theatre Center for the Arts and 69-WFMZ present FREDDY© Awards: A Television Special Celebrating the High School Musical Class of 2020 on Thursday, May 21, 6:30 PM on WFMZ-TV.

The traditional live television awards show, recognizing and rewarding high school musical programs in the region, was cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"When schools were cancelled for the year, we knew that a FREDDY© Awards show in its traditional form would not be possible," comments Shelley Brown, Executive Producer of the awards program. "Only six of our 29 schools were able to perform their shows this year, and with self-distancing in place it has been a challenge even to envision a television show at all. But in theatre, the show must go on in some form. And, we are especially sensitive to the seniors that have looked forward to their special night this year."

"In true theatre spirit, we will not let this year pass without a salute to the students who have worked so hard on their shows. Thanks to the generosity of WFMZ and our wonderful sponsors and donors, we will celebrate in a very different way. Our show will be shorter, not as grand as it has been on our large stage. There will be no awards given. But it is our hope that we can capture the spirit of joy and supportiveness that we are most proud of in the community that the Freddy spirit has helped to create."

The FREDDY© Awards program goes far beyond the annual television show - over $1.5 million in Scholarships & Community Awards to students and schools since 2003. This year is no different, with our $200,000 in awards available. For applications and information visit http://freddyawards.org/scholarships-awards

For a full list of FREDDY© Awards program Sponsors visit http://freddyawards.org/sponsors





