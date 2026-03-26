FRANKLIN'S KEY To Return To Philadelphia With Pig Iron Theatre Company

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Pig Iron Theatre Company will remount its Barrymore Award-winning production FRANKLIN’S KEY from June 11 through June 28, 2026, at Plays & Players Theatre. The production returns following its world premiere run, which drew strong audience response and critical attention.

Set in an alternate version of Philadelphia, the production imagines a hidden scientific discovery by Benjamin Franklin that has remained buried beneath the city’s landmarks. The story follows siblings Temple (Jameka Monet Wilson) and Arturo (Alton Alburo), who uncover a mystery that leads them into a conflict between rival factions seeking control of the technology.

Much of the original cast will return, including Wilson and Alburo in the central roles. The ensemble also features Alice Yorke, Chris Thorn, Benjamin Bass, Izzy Sazak, and Michael A. Stahler, alongside a movement ensemble including Makoto Hirano, Ben Grinberg, and Devon Sinclair.

The production is co-written by Robert Quillen Camp and Dan Rothenberg, with Rothenberg and Eva Steinmetz serving as co-directors. The creative team includes special effects design by Skylar Fox, an original score by Rosie Langabeer, and design work by Anna Kiraly, Amith Chandrashaker, Stoli Stolnack, David Tennent, Josh Higgason, Chris Sannino, and Maiko Matsushima.

Ticket Information

Previews will run June 11 through June 14, with an opening performance scheduled for June 15. The production runs approximately two hours with an intermission and is recommended for ages eight and up.

Tickets start at $45, with discounts available for patrons 18 and under, seniors, and groups.