FCM Hospitality to Debut New Sophisticated Cocktail Lounge NoChe in Rittenhouse

FCM Hospitality has announced the grand opening of NoChe in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, December 15th at 1901 Chestnut Street, Second Floor. Hot on the heels of last week's opening of Rosy's Cafe just blocks away, Owner Avram Hornik presents a sophisticated and posh cocktail lounge that pays tribute to his former nightclub of the same name that operated in the space from 2004 to 2014. The art deco-themed lounge and bar features a long list of tailor-made cocktails and immersive drink experiences, along with a limited list of complimenting upscale bites. Hours to start are Wednesday to Saturday, from 5:00pm to 2:00pm. For more information or to make a reservation, visit nochephilly.com or by following on social media @nochephilly on facebook and instagram.



"They say everything old is new again. FCM Hospitality looks to our past to find inspiration for our newest concept," said Hornik. "We are excited to revive one of my early concepts and open it in a new and elevated way. NoChe opens just in time for the holidays and it is the perfect location to enjoy cocktails and bites with friends and family through the new year and beyond."



NoChe, which is short for North of Chestnut, was one of Hornik's early bars and nightclubs that operated for ten years in this same space. The entrance to the second floor concept is on Chestnut Street, right next to Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Bringing along the best of the original venue, the new NoChe provides a rare place for adults to have a social get together that isn't primarily rooted in having a meal. Food is available, but the concept is designed to make cocktails the star of the show.



"NoChe fills the gap of Philly cocktail bars that feel really intimate and exclusive, yet are still warm and inviting," said Hornik. "It is a special moment to add to your night. Stop by for a stand-alone drink and snacks with friends before - or after - dinner on the Square."

NoChe's beverage program is designed by FCM Hospitality Beverage Director Matthew Deutsch, who set out to ensure the surprising combinations found in each drink add to the allure of the overall concept. The menu is broken down into time-honored classics, reimagined concoctions and champagne cocktails, plus beers by draft, can and bottle, seltzers, wines, and a full line of spirits.

The crown jewel of the NoChe cocktail program are new cocktail boards. This new fan favorite is partially completed table side, allowing guests to be a part of the process allowing an inside glimpse into the cool effects that go along with them. The boards invite guests to play a role in building the finished drink. A menu of partially completed concepts make finishing the recipe more interactive and let everyone be a part of the cool effects in the process.

No matter which cocktail experience guests sample, all drinks at NoChe are guaranteed to be frosty - stemware will be chilled with liquid nitrogen, maintaining the intended temperature to the last drop. The liquid nitrogen will also be a tool to muddle herbs for a fresher, brighter flavor - and create puffs of smoke while drinks are being made.



For NoChe's opening beverage menu, look for the following selections:

(* Cocktail Boards)

CLASSIC COCKTAILS



New York Sour

Rittenhouse Rye, Red Wine, Lemon, Aqua Faba

18



Naked & Famous

Vida del Magua Mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse, Lime

18



Pimm's Cup

Pimm's #1, Ginger, Lemon, Strawberry, Mint, Cucumber, Soda

18



Penicillin

Glenmorangie X, Laphroaig 10, Lemon, Ginger, Honey

18



Martinez

Bluecoat Barrel Aged Gin, Carpano Antaca Vermouth, Luxardo Marchino Liqueur

18



CLASSICS REIMAGINED



Black Cucumber G&T

Scapegrace Black Gin, Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic, Cucumber Caviar

20



Campfire Old Fashioned *

Bacon Washed Makers 46 Bourbon, Maple, Smoked Chili Bitters, Torched Cinnamon

22



The Journey

George Remus Bourbon, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Angostura Bitters, Campari Ice Cube

20



Apples on the Side

Hennessey Cognac, Le Verger Calvados, Lemon, Honey, Nitro-Muddled Rosemary and Black Mission Fig

23



Mary Got a Bandaid

Stateside Vodka, Heirloom Tomato Water, Pressed Horseradish Juice, Balsamic, Citric Acid, Butterfly Pea

21



NOCHE SIGNATURES



Equinox

Beach Coconut White Whiskey, Bacardi Ocho Rum, Bacardi Spiced Rum, Grilled Pineapple, Lime, Spiced Apple Cider Ice Cube

21



Sip Happens

Casamigos Reposado, Vanilla Infused Kiki Vodka, Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, Fernet Whipped Cream

22



Flippin Nut'z

Dad's Hat Rye, Pecan Orgeat, Vigo Amaro, Maple, Heavy Cream, Whole Egg, Mexican Chocolate Bitters

21



Devil Went Down to Jalisco

Teremana Reposado Tequila, Grilled Pineapple Shrub, Lime, Honey, Nitro-Muddled Ancho Chili

21



Bourbon Street Mixer

Ford's Gin, Campari, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Lemon, Orange Blossom Water, Aqua Faba

23



Padrino *

Altos Anejo Tequila, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Cocchi Rossa, Smoked Chili Bitters, Mexican Chocolate Bitters, Cherry Wood Smoke

21



SPRITZ



French 76

Crystal Head Onyx Vodka, Lemon, Grapefruit Bitters, Sparkling Wine

19



Figgy Thyme

Tres Generaciones Reposado, Pineau Des Charentes, Fig, Thyme, Lemon, Sparkling Wine

20



The Partridge

Grey Goose Vodka, Cocchi Americano, Grey Goose La Poir, Fresh Pressed Pear, Demerara, Vanilla Extract Lemon, Sparkling Wine

21



DRAFT SELECTIONS



Gurutzeta Basque Hard Cider - 6%

16



Delirium - Noel Belgium Dark Strong Ale - 10%

20



New Trail - Broken Heels New England IPA - 7%

12



Wild East - Patience & Fortitude Czech Style Pilsner - 4.7%

12



BOTTLE/CAN SELECTIONS



Delirium Tremons Belgium Pale Strong Ale - 8.5%

20



Duchesse de Bourgogne Flanders Red Ale - 6.2%

20



Saison Dupont Saison - 6.5%

18



Young's Double Chocolate Nitro Milk Stout - 5.2%

16



Bells Two Hearted Ale American IPA - 7%

12



Samuel Smith - Winter Welcome Winter Warmer - 6%

12



SPARKLING/WINE



Veuve Clicquot - 375ml

70



Moet & Chandon - 375ml

65



Dom Perignon - 750ml

400



La Marca - Glass / 750ml

18 / 72

Brouette - Prestige - Glass / 750ml

20 / 80

STILL WHITE



Ciello Bianco - Terre Siciliane 100% Catarratto

15 / 60



Alba - GTR Field White 30% Gewerztraminer, 30% Traminette, and 40% Riesling

15 / 60



STILL RED



Angelo MGM- Nero D'Avola Sicily, Italy Nero D'avola

15 / 60



Chateau Croix des Gentis Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot

15 / 60



STILL ROSE



Gaspard, Touraine Rose Loire Valley, France, Cabernet Franc, Gamay

16 / 60



OTHER



Boylan Cane Sodas Cola, Diet, Lemon, Ginger Ale, Black Cherry, Orange Cream 6

Sparkling Water 6

Still Water 6

Fever Tree Tonic 6

Look for new cocktails and cocktail boards to debut throughout the winter and into spring - with an evolving menu based around the seasons.

The board theme continues in the lounge's food selection which has a special menu section dedicated to various boards - charcuterie, cheese, crudites and more. Other light bites to complement the cocktails include caviars, tea sandwiches and small plates served by a knowledgeable staff. The opening food menu includes:

SHARED



Charcuterie Board $25

Served with sourdough and traditional accompaniments

Chorizo Rioja

Jamon Serrano

Jamon Iberico Belota



Cheese Plate (VG) $22

Served with baguette, membrillo, marcona almonds, fresh fruit, truffle honeycomb

Mahon

Valdeon

Monte Enebro



Caviar

Crispy Potatoes, Creme Fraiche, Egg Yolk, Red Onion, Chives

Platinum Osetra $79 (1oz)

Grandeur Osetra $89 (1oz)

Rainbow Trout Roe $49 (1oz)



Raw Bar Tray $35

Oysters on ½ shell, Poached Shrimp, Crab Cocktail



Imported Artisanal Tinned Fish

Served with grilled bread, whipped butter, pickles, and olives



Octopus in Olive Oil

Scallops in Tomato Sauce

Small Sardines in Olive Oil

Yellowfin Tuna Belly

Stuffed Squid

Vegetarian Tinned Offering:

Piquillo Peppers with Sweet Kombu (V) $11



SMALL PLATES



Gambas a la Plancha (GF)

Jumbo Shrimp, Garlic, Charred Meyer Lemon



Lamb Meatballs

Piperade of Sweet and Spicy Peppers, Smoked Olive Oil



Impossible Meatballs (VG)

Piperade of Sweet and Spicy Peppers



Crispy Potatoes (VG, GF)

Salsa Brava, Smoked Paprika Aioli



Chickpea and Bacalao Croquetas(VG)

Lemon Caper Emulsion



Fried Manchego Cheese (VG)

Romesco Sauce



Wagyu Beef Carpaccio



Paquetitos de Pollo

Chicken and Cheese Empanadas, Chimichurri Aioli



Marinated Olives (V, GF)



For vibe and atmosphere, NoChe is designed for socialization-not-pretension in its variety of nooks and seating areas. In true FCM fashion, an array of vintage finds and art can be spotted throughout NoChe, adding to the overall personality of the space. Color tones, textures, furniture and interior design are all designed to bring together a sexy, romantic and darker vibe. Patrons will sip their cocktails on poch velvet parlo couches and chairs, in front of dramatic velvet floor to ceiling curtains. Overhead, gold and crystal chandeliers cascade down from the bronze tin ceiling. Other elements include distressed mirrors, a cocktail chalk mural, and modern cabaret tableside lighting. Vintage cameras, giant hourglasses and other retro gems dot the classic bookshelves.

The relaxed energy from the eight-seat bar is accented by a French and Italian disco-inspired soundtrack. Throughout the entire space, there is seating for 70 guests in total - including the eight at the bar, plus sixteen seats at hightop and 46 seats in the main lounge area.

Hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday 5:00pm to 2:00am, and for more information or to make a reservation, visit nochephilly.com or by following on social media @nochephilly on facebook and instagram.



ABOUT FCM HOSPITALITY



FCM Hospitality is a restaurant and entertainment group that operates some of the most essential experiences in the region. We brought the first beer garden to Philadelphia, we run the largest outdoor restaurant in the city and we have the only dance club with a ball pit. Plus we're always on the verge of launching something completely new. Our venues include seasonal pop ups like Parks on Tap and Morgan's Pier, iconic bars like The Dolphin Tavern, neighborhood spots like Rosy's Taco Bar and more. For more information and our complete list of venues or to inquire about being part of the team, visit www.fcmhospitality.com.