Ensemble Arts Philly to Launch 2026-2027 Family Discovery Series With STOMP, RIVERDANCE, and More

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Ensemble Arts has announced the return of its popular Family Discovery Series for a new 2026–27 season. The annual series features an expansive lineup of performances designed to spark curiosity and joy for audiences of all ages, with programming covering high-energy percussion and dance to cinematic concert experiences and beloved orchestral traditions.

Multi-show packages are on sale now and start at $24 per performance.

“Across our Family Discovery Series, we have curated experiences for young people that are accessible, engaging, and designed to spark curiosity across genres and traditions,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO. “We love welcoming our youngest arts lovers into these moments, where a first performance can become the start of a lifelong connection with the arts – helping inspire the next generation of artists and audiences alike.”

The 2026-27 Family Discovery Series includes:

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Children's Halloween Spectacular (October 10, 2026, Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert (October 16–18, 2026, Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Children's Holiday Spectacular (December 5, 2026, Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center)

STOMP (December 29–January 3, Miller Theater)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Peter and the Wolf (February 20, 2027, Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center)

MARVEL STUDIOS' Black Panther in Concert (February 27, 2027, Miller Theater)

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation (March 4–7, 2027, Miller Theater)

Chloé Arnold's Syncopated Ladies Live! (April 16, 2027, Miller Theater)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Green Eggs and Ham (May 1, 2027, Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center)

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