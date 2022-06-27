Eli Kulp's Delicious City Hosting Summer Concert Series With Top Chefs At Liberty Point

Chef Eli Kulp's Delicious City, along with Avram Hornik's Philly Independent Productions, are celebrating Philadelphia's food and music scene with a new summer concert series they're calling "Philly Grown," which will take place every Tuesday night from July 5th through August 30th at Liberty Point, the new 1,400 seat restaurant at 211 S. Columbus Blvd. set on the Delaware River Waterfront.

The series will commence on July 5th with Kensington Clearwater Revival and Delicious City's own Chef Eli Kulp kicking off the series. Doors open at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, and admission costs $15 per person (excluding food and drink), with 20 percent of all ticket sales benefitting reproductive rights. Advanced reservations via Resy are highly encouraged, as each chef will be selling a limited number of their curated dinners. Prices for these set dinners will fluctuate ($35-$50) between each chef based on their offerings. Reservations for the following week's installment go live every Wednesday at 12 p.m., with each subsequent chef's menu made available. Liberty Point, the largest restaurant in Philadelphia, showcases unobstructed panoramic waterfront views, with amphitheater seating accommodating up to 500 guests for the concerts.

"Delicious City Philly's entire premise was built on celebrating the dynamic Philly food scene, while building community within it to support and uplift an industry that has been through so much in the past couple years," said Kulp. "With this being the first summer in over two years that we feel great about gathering, it's the perfect time to combine our shared love of food and music to throw a great Philly Grown party, which is exactly what this city needs right now."

Participating chefs include Randy Rucker of River Twice, Ari Miller of Musi, Kiki Aranita of Poi Dog, Jennifer Zavala of Juana Tamale, Chad Rosenthal of Lucky Well, Ange Branca of Kampar Kitchen, Cliff Webb & and Jesse Brown of Johnny Brenda's, and others. Featured bands include Electric Candlelight, Slomo Sapiens, Sixteen Jackies, Mobbluz, Pine Barons, Britt Thomas Band and Squawk Brothers, Golden Apples, Birdie Busch, and more.

The artist lineup for the series was curated by Marley McNamara, who recently joined FCM Hospitality as the Director of Live Programming. McNamara's history in the Philadelphia music scene includes managing multiple emerging bands over the years, and most recently, she was the lead showrunner and regional talent buyer at Johnny Brenda's before teaming up with Hornik to launch Philly Independent Productions.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit http://phillyindie.com.