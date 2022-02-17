EgoPo Classic Theater to Present World Premiere Adaptation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca's LIFE IS A DREAM

EgoPo Classic Theater in Philadelphia will continue their 2021-2022 Season of Awakenings and Transformations with the world premiere adaptation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca's Life is a Dream. The production will run from March 16th to 27th, with an official opening on Friday, March 18th, at Theatre Exile in South Philadelphia.

Considered the Spanish equivalent to Hamlet, this Spanish Golden Age classic questions the abusive nature of the powerful and challenges the status-quo, asking "How do we activate change in our own kingdom?" When a prophecy decrees that the heir to the throne will upend the kingdom, the king imprisons his only child, dooming the prince to a life in isolation. Warring factions struggle for dominance as the line between reality and fantasy blurs: were the memories of the newly freed prince just a dream?

This multidisciplinary production, adapted by Felipe Vergara and Brenna Geffers (the latter will also direct) and choreographed by Hassan Syed, draws parallels between this seminal classic play and the sociopolitical unrest that has been growing in the US over the past two years and the protests happening simultaneously in Colombia, where Vergara lives and works.

"Calderon de la Barca's text explores a world split by political factions and public riots where the hero is locked away, isolated. Audiences today might resonate with the story in a very deep and new way that is specific to their own experiences," says Geffers.

The play continues EgoPo's season of theater pieces that explore moments of transformation, both personal and cultural.

"More than any other art form, theater can meet us where we live. It is immediate. Right now, more than ever, we need this live communication across the proscenium that can challenge our norms and provide an alternative way of thinking. By creating an image of a new reality (a dream), theater can set the stage for true societal change," says Artistic Director, Lane Savadove.

Geffers is joined by Thom Weaver and Alondra Santos-Castillo (Set Design), Kyra Zapf (Costume Design), Dom Chacon (Lighting Design), Chris Sannino (Sound Design), Tess Mathewson (Stage Management), and Melody Marshall (COVID Officer) on the creative and production team.

EgoPo welcomes back Keith Conallen (The Children's Hour), Anthony Crosby (Delirium), Kishia Nixon (Three Sisters Two), and Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez (Stairs to the Roof). Rounding out the cast in their EgoPo debuts are Vanessa Sterling (Tartuffe, Mauckingbird), Jessy Gruver (Extreme Home Makeover, Theatre Exile), Lexi Thammavong (Rosalind x3, Delaware Shakespeare), and Emma Johnson.

Life is a Dream performances begin on March 16th and run through March 27th at Theatre Exile, 1340 S. 13th St in South Philadelphia. Tickets for all performances are now available and can be purchased online or by calling 267-273-1414. Life is a Dream is also available as part of EgoPo's 2022 Mid-Season Subscription Package, including both remaining season shows (Life is a Dream and Curse of the Starving Class) for $54.

Proof of Vaccination and Masks will be required to attend all events for the remainder of the 2021-2022 Season.

For more information, please visit www.egopo.org/life-is-a-dream.