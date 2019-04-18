Eat, Drink, Rock: Philly's Largest Spring Fest Ready To Take Over South St.

Eat, drink, shop, rock! Philadelphia's largest all-day, all ages spring block party is back. South Street Headhouse District presents the 6th Annual South Street Spring Festival, on Sunday, May 4, 2019, from 11:00am to 8:00pm. Look for over 125+ vendors, 35+ restaurants and food trucks, 20+ bands, 3 stages, dozens of makers, and Philly's largest Maypole.

Come hungry for a taste of Queen Village's red hot food scene as restaurants and bars serve food and drink out in the street under the blue skies. Get out your dirndl and lederhosen as Brauhaus Schmitz presents Maifest with German music, dancers, beers, food, flower crowns and other Bavarian surprises. Eat like a pro during the Philly Taco Eating Contest featuring a Jim's Steaks cheesesteak wrapped in a giant slice of Lorenzo & Sons pizza.

Celebrate a galaxy far, far away with a special National Comic Book Day held on May the 4th (be with you). Shop and support local artists and designers offering up spring fashion, home goods, artwork, jewelry, artisan foods and much more. Philly, call your friends and tell them, "Meet me on South Street!" South Street Spring Festival is free and open to the public.

South Street Spring Festival is presented by South Street Headhouse District, with support from the City of Philadelphia, Specialty Productions, Aversa PR & Events and DVT Entertainment, as well as corporate support from Pepsi (Stage Sponsor), Ben FM and Yelp Philly. For updates and line-ups, visit www.southstreet.com, follow @officialsouthst #SouthStFest and visit South Street Headhouse District on Facebook.

** FOOD AND DRINK

Spring Festival will close South Street to traffic and transform this historic business district into one of the city's largest block parties. Enjoy al fresco dining and sips from 30+ restaurants, bars, vendors and food trucks. Look for everything from free samples, to special one-off dishes, to signature favorites, to specially priced grab-and-go. Pricing will vary by vendor and ranges from free samples to pay-as-you-go.

South Street Headhouse District participants for 2019 include Bridget Foy's, Cry Baby Pasta, Neighborhood Ramen, Bahn Mi & Bottles, Bistro Romano, Brauhaus Schmitz, Copabanana, Jim's Steaks South Street, MilkBoy, Nomad Pizza, Paddy Whacks, Puyero Venezuelan Flavors, Queen Village Food Market, Tattooed Mom, Twisted Tail and many others still to be announced.

Philadelphia's best food trucks and mobile vendors will also line the 10-block festival footprint, including French Toast Bites and Lokal Lemonade by Lokal Artisan Foods, Bassetts Ice Cream, Cambur Pinton, Dr. Wutzit's Wonder Balls, Happy Hour Dive Car, Lil Pop Shop, Mompops, MomMom's Polish Cart, PaperMill Foods, Tuck-ins Foods, and the debut of the new Street Food truck by Chef Michael Sultan.



Cafe seating and outdoor service will be available throughout the festival footprint, at spots like Ishkabibbles, Las Bugambilias, Pietro's Pizza, Pizzeria Stella and Woodrow's Sandwiches.

Look for a full list of food and drink related participants in late April.

** MAIFEST

The 7th Annual Maifest by Brauhaus Schmitz will take over the 700 block of South Street with food, drinks, dancers and live music, all free and open to the public; limited VIP tickets are available now. Open to the public, Maifest has quickly become a beloved Annual South Street Spring Festival tradition of food, drinks and live music. Maifest is free to attend, with pay-as-you-go food and beer, and limited VIP Tickets.

Maifest brings the sweet taste of Germany to the South Street spring festival with authentic German food, liters of beer, flower crown making, schnapski tent, German Hungarian Dancers and live music from the Heimatklänge band.

VIP Tickets include an exclusive appetizer buffet, served from Noon to 6:00pm, along with access to private restrooms, a commemorative beer stein, exclusive beers in the VIP Brauer Bund Bierhall and seven tokens good for a beer or food item each ($100 per person; click here to purchase).

Individual tokens can be purchased for $7 each, or buy 10 tokens for $60, good for use on food and beer throughout the day. Note: The regular menu will not be served inside this day, food is available outside or through a VIP ticket.

VIP TICKETS:

https://www.brauhausschmitz.com/events1/

TICKETS:

1 Token = $7

10 Tokens = $60

1 Token = 1 16OZ. BEER

2 Tokens = 1 LITER BEER

1 Token = 1 LITER PLASTIC MUG

1 Token = SCHNAPS SHOT

4 Tokens = SCHNAPSSKI

FOOD OUTSIDE:

1 Token - Roast pork or sausage sandwich with Sauerkraut (choice of one sausage)

2 Tokens - Roast pork or sausage sandwich platter with Sauerkraut and potato salad (two sausages)

Sausage Choices - Bratwurst (Pork, Marjoram, Caraway, Mace) or Bauernwurst (Hickory Smoked Pork and Beef, Garlic, Pepper, Mustard Seed)

In addition to the food and drink above, look for the entertainment below:

· Festival starts and tents open, 11:00am

· Masskrugstemmen, a liter lift competition, 1:30pm

· Ceremonial tapping of first keg, 2:00pm

· Live music Heimatklänge, 2:00pm to 3:00pm

· Maitanz, official Maypole dance, 3:00pm

· Live music Heimatklänge, 3:30pm to 4:30pm

· Holzhacker, German wood-chopping contest, then Schuhplattler, traditional German folk dance 4:30pm

· Live music Heimatklänge, 5:00pm to 6:00pm

· Last call, 7:00pm

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens will offer flower crown making for $10.00 each from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, or they are sold out.

** PHILLY TACO EATING CONTEST

The 4th Annual Philly Taco Eating Contest will take place on the 5th Street Pepsi Stage at 3:00pm. The legendary challenge of many a late night on South Street, the Philly Taco combines an oversized Lorenzo's Pizza slice wrapped around a Jim's cheesesteak. The contest, which will be open to the first 20 contestants to sign up will be a simple race to the finish line for whomever can finish the mammoth meal the fastest. The prize, a year's worth of cheesesteaks and pizza for the winner. Sign ups ahead of time by emailing FESTIVAL@SOUTHSTREET.COM with the subject TACO CONTEST. The entry fee is $25 donation and includes a free t-shirt and a chance to win a year's worth of cheesesteaks and pizza.The funds raised from the contest will go to helping the school lunch program at local neighborhood schools.

** CINCO DE MAYO

South Street Spring Festival gets the Cinco celebration started a day early. South Street businesses like Copabanana, Fat Tuesday and Las Bugambilas will all serve classic and flavored margaritas. Also, look for many restaurants and bars to serve up their finest tacos and margaritas - and other Cinco de Mayo specialties.

** KENTUCKY DERBY

Look for many South Street bars to show the Kentucky Derby - including Cavanaugh's Headhouse, Twisted Tail, Paddy Wacks, O'Neals and many others. Nothing beats the winner crossing the finish line with tens of thousands of your fellow fans cheering up and down the street. The applause is contagious!

** MUSIC

This year's South Street Spring Festival will keep the crowd dancing in the street from start to stop. Three main stages (at 2nd, 5th, and 8th Streets) as well as other locations in the festival will showcase many of the region's rising stars. The street will reverberate with tunes ranging from New Orleans jazz, funk and soul, country, jam bands, indie rock, and the blues. Curated by DVT Entertainment, this line-up of musical talent features a diverse array of styles offers something for everyone. Look for the full line-up of music to be announced in mid April.

Pepsi Stage --

Passyunk at South Street

Master of Ceremonies: Frankie Creyaufmiller

12:00PM Jada Fete - Blend of soul/R&B, pop and hip hop

1:00 PM Labella & Poole - Alt/Indie acoustic Rock

2:00 PM Perpetuals - Alt/Indie Rock

3:00 PM Philly Taco Contest

3:30 PM Looseleaf - Alt/Indie Rock

4:20 PM Jackie June Band - Alt Pop

5:15 PM Another Day Dawns - Rock/Alt

6:15 PM Bad Mary - Pop Punk

7:10 PM You Do You - Jam/Funk/New Wave

South St Stage --

South Street at Hancock St (Between Second and Front)

Master of Ceremonies: Frankie Creyaufmiller

12:10 PM The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School

1:10 PM Ty Lemar - Classic Soul

2:10 PM Emmanuel Ohemeng III / Perpetual Motion - Jazz

3:10 PM The Wonder Bars - Funk

4:10 PM Kinyon and My Funky Brethren - Soul/Funk

5:10 PM Hambone Relay - Jazz/Funk

6:10 PM Big Fat Meanies - SKA/funk

7:10 PM Peace & the City Grease - Soul/Funk

Maifest Stage --

8th and South Street

2:00PM to 6:00pm Heimatklänge

** FREE COMIC BOOK DAY

Celebrate May the 4th with Philadelphia's single largest comic book giveaway for National Comic Book Day. Come dressed in your favorite Star Wars costume - or dress like your favorite hero or villain from your favorite comic. Celebrate a galaxy far, far away with South Street's very own Atomic City Comics. Look for additional details for Free Comic Book Day coming soon.

** FREE FAMILY FUN AND NEW CIRCUS PERFORMANCES

Look for free family fun for kids of all ages in the family area - including kids' games, balloon makers and more. For the first time ever, South Street Spring Festival will feature dazzling aerial and circus performances from Philadelphia School of Circus Arts and Airplay Entertainment. Look for the roster and schedule coming in late April.

** ARTISTS AND MAKERS

Look for the largest selection of handmade gift items from local makers, artists and crafters this year - with over sixty vendors signed up to-date. Come ready to shop for everything on your list, from men's and women's fashions, to jewelry, to handmade soaps, to gifts and home decor, to artisan foods, and more.

5one7 Designs

Adorned by Aisha

Beaucyled

Bluleaves Jewelry

Bopbe

Bucks County Flowers + Things

Carol's Custom Birdhouses

In x Out

Latin Crafts

Laura K Murdoch Fine Art

Little Brown Box

M&M Links Jewlery

Makinit Designs

Parcel Island

Paul Carpenter Art

Philly Word Art

Piggyback Treats Company

Runa Culture

Russ Brown Photography

Silently Loud





