East Passyunk Opera Project Teams Up With Top Dog Cocktails For Night Of Opera, Art And Cocktails

East Passyunk Opera Project teams up with Society Hill Dance Academy and Top Dog Cocktails to present Love Notes 3: Notes to Self on Saturday, January 13th with shows at 6:30pm and 9:30pm.

Love Notes 3: Notes to Self is a special collaboration of PA-based businesses looking to highlight unique, world-class artists that make Philadelphia their home. Ticket holders will enjoy performances by artists who have performed at venues including The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, Opera Philadelphia, the Kimmel Cultural Center, and many other celebrated venues throughout the United States and Europe. Performances will take place at Society Hill Dance Academy at 1919 East Passyunk Avenue.

Tickets are available now at www.epopphilly.org for $35 for general admission and $50 for VIP. All tickets include two exclusive cocktails from Top Dog Cocktails. For more information about this collaboration and Love Notes 3: Notes to Self, contact Katrina Thurman at East Passyunk Opera Project at epopphilly at gmail dot com.

Love Notes 3: Notes to Self is the sequel to Love Notes, which premiered virtually in 2021 over the pandemic, and Love Notes 2.0: Sour Notes, which premiered in 2022 both virtually and in person. The Love Notes saga is all about..Love. With the original Love Notes, ePOP lathered us up with all the best feelings about love. The head in the clouds, mushy-gushy stuff. With Love Notes 2.0: Sour Notes, the focus was on the raunchy, the real, the less than ideal, the getting dumped and breaking up. Now, ePOP is turning it inward. In the cold, quiet days of January, ePOP invites Philadelphians to gather for Love Notes 3: Notes to Self. ePOP will take audiences on a journey through music of self-reflection, struggle, and growth, with a dash of levity and laughs along the way.

Repertoire performed will be from the opera, art song, and musical theater oeuvre. ePOP is thrilled to bring #OperaUpFront to audiences. Top Dog Cocktails has signed on to partner and offer two complimentary cocktails to each guest over 21 years of age for the in-person event.

“An integral part of our purpose is to put a spotlight on the exceptional, world class artists who make Philadelphia their home,” said ePOP General and Artistic Director Katrina Thurman. “We're delighted to share their work with our community. We're also thrilled that several of our artists from previous Love Notes concerts are returning and can't wait to introduce our audiences to some new artists as well.”

Thurman added, "Once the bustle of the holidays have ended, New Year's resolutions have been set and have begun to lose their luster, the cold, dark days of January call on us to reflect. Join ePOP as they do a little soul-searching on the meaning of it all, while never taking themselves too seriously."

Following the success of the debut of Love Notes in 2021 and Love Notes 2.0: Sour Notes in 2022, Love Notes is back and bigger and better than ever this year. Love Notes 3: Notes to Self will feature two live back-two-back performances.

Audiences are invited to come to the early show and catch dinner at one of East Passyunk's neighborhood haunts after, or to enjoy an early meal and join ePOP for the late show. The modern industrial event space at Society Hill Dance Academy is inspired by the arts and the eclectic energy of the surrounding neighborhood with steel beams, bistro lighting, and a striking, historic brick bar. ePOP is teaming up with Top Dog Cocktails to offer two complimentary cocktails to each guest over 21 years of age.

Artists making their return for Love Notes 3: Notes to Self include Philadelphia-based opera singers and real-life couple, Ashley Marie Robillard and Joshua Blue as well as Katrina Thurman and pianist Aurelien Eulert. Additionally, Omar Saleem, DJ, beatmaker, and member of the boom-bap jazz band, Mobbluz, will be setting the mood and mixing up some tunes. Artistic renderings on the theme of Love Notes 3: Notes to Self will be on display thanks to visual artist, K.C. Grummun. And last but most certainly not least, ePOP welcomes vocal artist and the evening's host, Cookie Diorio. Artists for the concerts have performed at venues including The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, Opera Philadelphia, and the Kimmel Cultural Center.

Cocktails for the live show are provided by PA-based spirits company, Top Dog Cocktails:

Greyhound-

A classic cocktail featuring vodka and grapefruit, Greyhound is reimagined with the aromatics and flavors of rosemary and elderflower. Pouring the palest of pink hues, this concoction is as refreshing as it is beautiful when garnished with a twist of grapefruit or sprig of rosemary. Light and subtly sour, yet incredibly smooth, this cocktail is every bit as sophisticated as the dapper dog that is its namesake.

Whiskey Lemonade-

Upon first whiff, you're immediately greeted with a bright, lemon aroma. More tangy than sour, the smooth whiskey flavor is complemented by a vibrant lemon burst on the tongue that concludes with a subtle sweetness and lemon zest, rounded out by a light orange finish.

Blood Orange Margarita-

The vibrant, almost electric, red-orange color of Blood Orange Margarita invites the drinker in while the combination of sweet, tart, and tangy from the agave spirit and citrus fruits delight the tastebuds. This twist on a classic margarita is sure to satisfy all the senses.

Peach Mango Tea-

Here's the tea: Boasting big aromas of white peach and ripe mango, this vodka-based cocktail is full-flavored from the first sip to the last drop. Not overtly sweet or sugary, there's nothing artificial to distract you from the tropical fruitiness and hint of lemon.

Love Notes 3: Notes to Self is sponsored by RE/MAX One Realty - The Capri Dessecker Team, Society Hill Dance Academy, and Top Dog Cocktails.

Performances are at 6:30pm (doors 6:00pm) and 9:30pm (doors 9:00pm). Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for a VIP ticket to the show. General admission includes two complimentary cocktails and general admission seating (first come, first served). VIP tickets include two complimentary cocktails and reserved seating near the front of the stage.

Tickets are now live at www.epopphilly.org. For more information about this collaboration and Love Notes 3: Notes to Self, contact Katrina Thurman at East Passyunk Opera Project at epopphilly at gmail dot com.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Joshua Blue, tenor

In the 2023-24 season, British-American tenor Joshua Blue makes his Houston Grand Opera stage debut creating the role of Wilson in the world premiere of Jake Heggie's new work Intelligence. He also performs Moravec's Sanctuary Road with the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park and joins the Royal Opera House on tour to Japan covering the Duke in Rigoletto with Antonio Pappano on the podium. Blue makes returns to the Metropolitan Opera as Tamino in Julie Taymor's production of The Magic Flute. Blue reunites with the American Symphony Orchestra and conductor Leon Botstein to sing Dvořák's Requiem at Carnegie Hall and Brahms' Rinaldo at the Fisher Center at Bard. He has been engaged by the LA Phil, Washington National Opera, Philadelphia Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra of St. Luke's, and Wolf Trap Opera, collaborating with conductors James Conlon, Gianandrea Noseda, Eun Sun Kim, Fabio Luisi, James Gaffigan, Carlo Rizzi, Bertrand de Billy, Bernard Labadie, and Leonard Slatkin, at venues as far-ranging as the Hollywood Bowl. He is the recipient of The Mabel Dorn Reeder Foundation Prize and James McCracken and Sandra Warfield Opera Prize. Blue holds degrees from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and The Juilliard School.

Cookie Diorio, vocalist & host

Cookie Diorio (she/her) is a Philadelphia-based drag performer, a classically trained vocalist, a songwriter, an activist, a husband, music teacher, and lover of all things sparkly. She mastered walking in 5 inch stilettos in the night clubs of Boston, achieved her hair fantasy by studying vintage videos of Grace Bumbry and founded the giving project Art of the Heel. Diorio grew up in historic Auburn, NY with gospel in her ears, civil rights in her blood and many songs in her heart. She trained at Ithaca College in the voice studio of Angus Godwin and learned the many different skills of western classical music from master teachers such as Carol McAmis in vocal pedagogy, Lawrence Doebler in choral arts, Dana Wilson in composition and Patrick Hansen in opera coaching. While Diorio has been in and out of the drag scene since 2002, she began performing regularly in the Philadelphia area as host of the Art Song Repertory Theater Company's salon series “Saturday Afternoon Drinking Songs” in 2013. Since, she has produced and performed in the off-broadway one woman show "Fire In My Bones: A Gospel Jubilee'' (Kraine Theater), several Philly Fringe shows including Beauty From Our Sorrows, Telling Herstories, Forces of Nature, and I, Too, Sing America. In 2022 she premiered the role of Oracle in the world premiere performance of Andrea Clearfield's Beyond the Binary. She performs regularly with the Bearded Ladies Cabaret and Opera Philadelphia, and is a soloist and host for events, galas, concerts and on the cabaret stage.

K.C. Grummun, visual artist

K.C. Grummun captures the street art aesthetic with his hand cut stencils of Philadelphia icons and other well-known celebrities. Influenced by artists like Shepard Fairey, Blek le Rat, and Banksy, Grummun first took to the streets in 2012 with his alter ego, “Franksy”. His current work is focused on celebrating women in the restaurant industry through portraiture. This series was most recently featured last fall at Love City Brewing and a small selection was shown at Khyber Pass Pub for the "Pink Boots" Women in Brewing fundraiser. Follow Grummun on Instagram.

Aurelien Eulert, pianist

Hailing from Alsace, France, ePOP Music Director Aurelien Eulert made his U.S. house debut in 2014 with Palm Beach Opera as diction coach for their production of Les contes d'Hoffmann and head coach for the Young Artist Program. Since then, he has been on the music staff of Charlottesville Opera, Opera Memphis, Opera Roanoke, Palm Beach Opera, Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, USC Thornton Opera, UCLA Alpert School of Music, Pacific Opera Project and the Los Angeles Opera Education department. Eulert has played for acclaimed singers such as Marilyn Horne, Phyllis Curtin, Dawn Upshaw, Frederica von Stade and Rod Gilfry. He has assisted and performed under conductors such as James Conlon, Robert Spano and John Williams. In 2019, Eulert was named Head of Music Staff at OperaDelaware, and oversaw the company's Young Artist Program. He had previously held the position of Chorus Master and Principal Pianist since 2017. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, he was instrumental in OperaDelaware's switch to digital and outdoor performances and continues to manage the acclaimed Pop-Up Opera program with outdoor presentations on the company's mobile stage. Eulert's 2021/22 season included a return to the theatre stage with OperaDelaware and Opera Baltimore, and his debut with Opera Southwest for Pelléas et Mélisande. The 2022/23 season included debuts with Opera Philadelphia and Intermountain Opera Bozeman, and he will return with those companies in the 2023/24 season, in addition to Opera Baltimore & OperaDelaware's co-production of Rigoletto in the fall. Eulert holds degrees from the Conservatoire National de Strasbourg, Syracuse University and the University of Southern California, and attended the Tanglewood Music Center.

Ashley Marie Robillard, soprano

Acclaimed for her "fresh-brook lyric soprano" (Parterre Box) and "robust sounds and emotions" (Broadway World), Ashley Marie Robillard emerges as a compelling narrator, enchanting audiences in opera houses, recital venues, and cabaret halls. She has graced esteemed stages such as the War Memorial Opera House, Academy of Music, Jordan Hall, National Portrait Gallery, and Trocadero Theater, and has collaborated with renowned institutions including Washington Concert Opera, Opera Philadelphia, the Amarillo Symphony, Opera Grand Rapids, and Opera Lafayette. Robillard's love for chamber music is marked by collaborations with the Dolce Suono Ensemble and a professional chamber debut with Music From Angel Fire. A fervent champion of contemporary works, she has performed pieces by George Benjamin, David Hertzberg, Rene Orth, Shulamit Ran, and participated in world premieres, including compositions by Dai Wei and Alistair Coleman. In the realm of recitals, Robillard shines, co-curating performances with Opera Philadelphia and Classical Movements, and earning acclaim as a Gerda Lissner Lieder/Art Song competition grant award winner. Beyond the concert hall, Robillard graces cabaret stages, lending her voice to the Bearded Ladies' Late Nite Snacks series, Stephanie Blythe's Queens of the Night cabaret series, and the Love Notes series by East Passyunk Opera Project. She spent three years doing a nationwide tour of the Italienisches Liederbuch by Hugo Wolf alongside renowned educator and pianist, Mikael Eliasen. Robillard is an alumna of the Curtis Institute of Music, the Merola Opera Program, the Wolf Trap Opera studio artist program, and the Opera Philadelphia Emerging Artist Program.

Omar Saleem, DJ & Beatmaker

Omar Saleem, a seasoned beat maker and drummer, graduated from Gamp High School with a passion for music that has defined his life. With over 25 years of experience, Saleem has become a luminary in the music scene, specializing in hip-hop, boom-bap, R&B, and house genres. At 47 years old, his musical journey has taken him to stages around the world, including captivating performances in Puerto Rico, Berlin, Cologne, and numerous venues across the United States. A maestro in crafting beats, Saleem's skillful production has left an indelible mark on the industry. From the rhythmic beats that echo his drumming expertise to the seamless fusion of genres in his compositions, his music resonates with a diverse audience. Beyond the spotlight, Saleem's dedication to his craft has been the driving force behind his enduring success. Whether in the studio or on stage, Omar Saleem continues to be a dynamic force in the world of music, blending tradition with innovation to create a sonic landscape that captivates the hearts of music enthusiasts globally. His journey is a testament to the timeless power of rhythm and melody, leaving an everlasting imprint on the ever-evolving tapestry of musical expression.

Katrina Thurman, soprano

Soprano and ePOP General and Artistic Director Katrina Thurman has been praised for her “remarkably vibrant and flexible voice” (Gramophone) and her “wonderfully clear sound and natural warmth of character” (Opera News). She is a versatile artist who has built a solid reputation performing traditional operatic repertoire while also specializing in contemporary opera and American musical theatre. Her repertoire encompasses over 45 roles in six languages and has taken her to theaters including The Metropolitan Opera where she made her stage debut in Akhnaten, as well as Opéra de Lyon and Festival Lyrique de Belle-Ile en Mer (France), Oper Bonn (Germany), Opera Philadelphia, The Dallas Opera, The Glimmerglass Festival, Florentine Opera, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, New York City Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Opera Omaha, Utah Opera, Tulsa Opera, American Opera Projects, Syracuse Opera, Sacramento Opera, Anchorage Opera, Shreveport Opera, Indianapolis Opera, Center for Contemporary Opera, and the Aspen Music Festival. Thurman was recently appointed Director of Artistic Administration at Opera Omaha. Follow her on Instagram @katrinasoprano.

ABOUT EAST PASSYUNK OPERA PROJECT (ePOP)

East Passyunk Opera Project (ePOP) was developed to create opportunities to bring opera off the stage and into Philadelphia communities. They bring the art form up close and personal in order to build a more intimate level of engagement between audiences, the artists, and the music. From their first packed house concert in December of 2019, ePOP quickly pivoted to alternative venues in 2020 and staged successful outdoor performances as well as digital productions. They collaborate with local opera singers, visual artists, musicians, and performance artists who are well established and revered in their individual art forms but may not be recognized by their local communities and neighbors. Additionally, ePOP presents internationally acclaimed, award-winning vocalists alongside local artists, exposing our Philadelphia neighbors to excellent interpreters of opera, art song, musical theater, and the visual arts. ePOP's mission is to expand community awareness and access to opera, musical theater, and art song by collaborating with exceptional performance and visual artists paired with unique venues to bring innovative, accessible, and free or low-cost performances to Philadelphia audiences. Their overarching goal is to make classical music approachable and never “stuffy.” For more about ePOP, visit epopphilly.org - and follow @epopphilly on Instagram.

ABOUT SOCIETY HILL DANCE ACADEMY

Society Hill Dance Academy, established in 2002, helps students achieve goals at their own pace. They teach all their dance classes in a style that is clear, supportive and fun. Their beautiful 2 story studio also boasts nearly 10,000 sf of stunning event space including beautiful hardwood floors and large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the trendy East Passyunk Avenue. It is a distinct modern industrial event space and is the perfect venue for weddings, celebrations, and corporate events. Inspired by both the arts and the eclectic energy of the surrounding neighborhood, this two-story venue makes a statement with steel beams, beautiful bistro lighting, and striking features including a historic brick bar and outdoor garden patio. One of the city's most innovative events spaces, Society Hill Dance Academy fuses creative elegance with an authentic vibe. Exceeding expectations and rising above the ordinary, it is the perfect setting for your once-in-a-lifetime wedding or special event. For more about Society Hill Dance Academy, visit www.societyhilldance.com and follow @societyhilldanceacademy on Instagram.

ABOUT TOP DOG COCKTAILS

Welcome to the pack! Top Dog Cocktails' flavor profiles were born and bred in Pennsylvania, where their team got to work crafting sophisticated cocktail combinations using premium spirits and real ingredients. Their passion stemmed from the idea that the taste of your drinks matters and that the moments spent sipping should be savored. They set out with one goal in mind—to create the highest quality, best-tasting canned cocktails with honest and recognizable ingredients. Each flavor profile begins with a premium, spirit base from their co-packing partner, Boardroom Spirits Distillery in Lansdale, PA, combined with fresh fruit and all natural flavors. Then they pack those flavors into a convenient, ready-to-drink can. The result is a delicious, high-end, real Top Dog Cocktail experience that you can take anywhere. Now you can enjoy the craftsmanship of a cocktail you would find at your favorite restaurant or bar, right from the comfort of your couch. Top Dog Cocktails looks forward to developing and sharing new delicious flavors with you as their adventure continues!