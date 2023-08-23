East Passyunk Avenue Will Host Inaugural Music Festival With Five Stages, Two Dozen Acts, Food, Art, and More!

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District presents the inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival, sponsored by Samuels Seafood, Giordano Garden Groceries, Penn Beer and WXPN, on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 11:00am to 6:00pm. The all day, all ages family-friendly music and food festival will take over East Passyunk from Broad to Dickinson streets. Enjoy a full day of live music paired with award-winning food and seasonal sips all under the beautiful end of summer skies. Look for some of the most well-known artists in the region to jam on one of the most celebrated food streets in America. Over two dozen artists and bands will perform at five stages and performance areas, with genres spanning from jazz, indie rock, world beats, funk horns, reggae, salsa, hip hop, country, opera and more. Early artists announced include South Philly’s own Cosmo Baker, DJ Diamond Kuts, the Avenue’s long-time favorite Brown Sugar, the East Passyunk Opera Project, the beats of Batala Philly, plus Korine, the Paul Green Rock Academy, City Rhythm, Lady HD, Jimmy Jorge and the Latin Express, Shakoor Hakeem, and Guachinangos. Restaurants serving outdoors will include Bing Bing Dim Sum, Ember & Ash, Barcelona, Pistola’s del Sur, Cantina Los Caballitos, LaScala’s Birra, plus many more to be announced maker and vintage pop-up market curated by Nice Things Handmade, Amelie’s Bark Shop new dog truck, family fun, face painting, balloon animals, bounce house, stilt-walkers, goat rescue, arts and crafts, shopping, retail specials, pop-up events and more. The event is free and open to the public, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. For more information, visit www.visiteastpassyunk.com and follow @eastpassyunk.



“We are excited to debut the first-ever East Passyunk Music Festival featuring more than two dozen top bands, musicians, live performers and DJs - including South Philly favorite Cosmo Baker and MTV’s DJ Diamond Kuts,” said new EPABID Executive Director Rebecca O’Leary. “This new event will be the first cross-cultural music festival on East Passyunk Avenue. We will pair some of the very best and biggest entertainers in the region with our nationally recognized food scene. Come out and enjoy a day of great music, delicious food and cold seasonal sips while strolling and shopping on East Passyunk. Bring the family- this event is for everyone.”



She added, “We are excited to host this inaugural all day event and move the needle with impactful, multicultural and multigenerational programming to attract more people from across the region to visit, shop and live on East Passyunk. We want to celebrate the best of the Avenue and all we are known for, but we also want to shine the spotlight on lesser-known elements of the Avenue, our amazing retail and small business mix, and our growing music scene. We hope to see our South Philly familiar faces, but also new faces from Center City, South Jersey, the Main Line and the farther suburbs. This is going to be a memorable event with top quality talent lighting up our stages - we hope to see you dancing in the street like only we do down here on East Passyunk!”

MUSIC LINE-UP

MC’d by Joe Conklin



For the Avenue’s history-making first music festival, EPABID and O’Leary tapped into the many talents of Pete Spina - who is chairing the festival music committee. Spina is known around the region as one of the founders of City Rhythm Orchestra. Spina also has many ties to South Philly, where he also serves as Music Director at St. Nicholas Church. Spina and the festival committee have been working hard for months to curate the perfect mix for the stages that will feature South Philly and Philadelphia favorites, mixed with up-and-coming new artists who work in a wide range of styles and genres, as listed below:



Juniper Street Stage / Giordano Garden Groceries Stage



11:00am Casey Parker Band - Popular Philly-scene singer brings a wide selection of covers and originals from Rock to Soul to Funk



12:00pm - Cordelia Blue - John Bickel and Luke Ferracone front an incredible 4-piece organ driven blues and soul experience



1:00pm - West Philadelphia Orchestra - An eclectic brass band inspired by Balkan, klezmer, free jazz, punk and more



2:00pm - Guachinangos - Exciting fusion of Mexican Jarocho and Colombian Cumbia rhythms and an electrifying stage energy



3:00pm - Shakoor Hakeem - Boundary-pushing percussionist & industrial sound architect draws on Afro-Cuban musical roots to create imaginative soundscapes



4:00pm - Paul Green Rock Academy -Rising stars presented by the man responsible for changing the way that rock music is taught internationally



5:00pm - Korine - Morgy Ramone and Trey Frye blend new wave, early emo, and punk contrasting upbeat rhythms against evocative lyrics



Watkins Street Stage



11:00am - Red Touch Black - Psychedelic melodies, fuzz heavy riffs and dreamy synth from South Philly



12:00pm - The Last Generation on Film - Philly based ambient synthpop sound led by Jeff Familetti and Ryan Bayle



1:00pm - Brown Sugar - Exciting Philadelphia based Rolling Stones Tribute Band



2:00pm - City Rhythm - Great music and great fun as the 11-piece group plays blues, funk and standards with their award winning horns & vocals



3:00pm - Francis Mbappe and the Tribe - Enthralling Afro Beat music with funk in its conception, rock in the attitude, swing in the movement and soul in the spirit



4:00pm - Lady HD - Ciaran Wall mixes his Peruvian Psychedlic roots and Trip Hop/Philly Soul influecnces for an exciting fusion he calls "Fuzz Funk"



5:00pm - Jimmy Jorge and the Latin Express - Philly's top salsa band dazzles with their horns and captivating rhythms, plus a Latin dance lesson by the Society Hill Dance Academy



Mifflin Street Stage



11:30am - Matthew Gordon - Award winning Bluegrass duo



12:30pm - Valentina Janie - Captivating Philadelphia based singer-songwriter of rock, blues and soul



1:30pm - East Passyunk Opera Project - Bringing opera up close and personal to the community



2:30pm - Elegance String Quartet - Stunning renditions of classical music, acoustic covers of modern songs and rock tunes performed on electric string instruments



3:30pm - Batala Philly - Dazzling authentic Brazilian drums and costumes create a captivating performance



4:30pm - Mia Johnson - Popular Philly singer-songwriter also delivering pop favorites



Tasker Street Stage



Cosmo Baker - Globally known artist and top-tier DJ has toured 50 countries with his genre-spanning selection and explosive stage presence



Latchkey - Local DJs presented by fab Avenue shop



Lelu Lenore - Captivating performance to the tunes of Stevie Nicks



Moore Street



Presented by Flannel and Stogie Joe's - Local favorites from mainstay music presenters on the avenue

AWARD-WINNING FOOD AND DRINK

America’s Top 10 Foodie Street will have dozens of East Passyunk’s award-winning restaurants, bars, cafes and eateries serving out in the street under the blue skies. Look for everything from street food favorites, tasty handhelds, vegan delights, sweet and savory options, and South Philly classics. The early list of restaurants, bars and eateries will include:



Barcelona Wine Bar

Bing Bing Dim Sum

Cantina Los Caballitos

Ember + Ash

Flannel

Kouklet

LaScala's Birra

Noir Restaurant

P’unk Burger

Pistola's del Sur

POPE (Pub on Passyunk East)

Samuels Seafood

Stogie Joe’s

The Bottle Shop

Triangle Tavern



Also, look for Giordano Garden Groceries, Inside Out Pizza, Penn Beer and others.

ARTISTS, MAKERS AND VINTAGE VENDORS

Nice Things Handmade (1731 East Passyunk) will present a curated selection of more than 80+ artists, makers and vintage vendors, including:



Atom Kaye- Original Art and prints

Awesome records – Records

Arts & Feels – Home accessories

ArtesinA – Fair trade art and social good

AY Design – Jewelry/Art

Alley Cat Clay – Ceramics

Bad Vibes Mostly – Stickers and prints

Bird and Brush Art – original art Home goods

Bold & Broad – Greeting Cards and Planners

Box Turtle Press – Handmade Books/paper

Casscabell – Art and painting

Catalyst Accessories- Resin art

Crafty Colleen – Upcycled home goods

Corvid: Alternative Art Store – Clothing

Confluence Craftworks – Stained glass

Dumpster Fires For You – Candles

Dye hard fan – Philly apparel

Elizabeth Kross Photography – Photography

Fells Handmade – Polymer Jewelry

Fenny craft - Needlework

Full Moon Blends – Bath and Body

Golden Key Prints – Clothing

GB Jewelry – Jewelry

Holland & Milan Organics – Bath and Body

Intentions Candle Shop – Candle

Jay McQuirns – Illustrations and stickers

Jeremy Berkman Graphic Design – Graphic design prints

Knot Too Shaggy – Fiber art

Lauren Matesich Art – Upcycled art/vintage

Leah Creation Jewelry – Jewelry made from Records

Lily Lough Jewelry – Jewelry

Little Kitty Vintage – Vintage

Mama Makes Scents – Bath and body

Maker Missya – Decorative Cement home goods

Meg Ann's Designs – Jewelry

Modern hex – upcycled handmade clothing

Moss and Bug – Fiber art

Natural Order Handmade – Bath and Body

PALS – Socks

Puppeht’s Presents – Resin art

Philly Ain’t Bad – Clothing

Philly Candles - Candles

Philly Yo' Self – Prints

Pixerina Crochet – Fiber work

Pink July – Jewelry

Redwood Durable – Leather accessories

Rock and Pop Vintage – Vintage

Rudy Toot Studio- Ceramics

Sacred Drip – Resin Jewelry

Shadowfishtank – Illustration, pen and ink

S H Candles – Candles

Speech Bubble Apparel – Original Designs

Strange Little Beast Ceramics- Ceramics

Stoop Sale – Records

Studio Bladel – Laser Cut Jewelry

Tiger Snake Vintage – vintage

The 666 Cat – Original art and painting

The Satin Lady Vintage – Vintage

The B Side LLC – Greeting Cards

Tommy Carroll – Original Drawings and Paintings

Urban Princess Boutique – Woman’s clothing

Vik Hart – Art and Illustrations

Xenia Studio – Jewelry mixed medium

Yuuka universe – polymer jewelry

And dozens more to be announced!

SHOPPING, VENDORS AND COMMUNITY GROUPS

Look for some of the biggest and most celebrated retail shops on East Passyunk to be out on the street with sidewalk sales, merchandise and signature items, including:



A Novel Idea

Amelie’s Bark Shop Truck

August Moon

Capri Dessecker Team

Civil Stock General Store

Birds Of Prey Artistry & Aesthetics

Creations by Coppola

Delicious Sweets

Filitalia International

FRAME FATALE

Good Buy Supply

Head Hunters Hair Design

Ismaels Boutique

Latchkey LLC

Meraki Luxe Spa

Mockingbird Salon

Occasionette

Philly Typewriter

RE/MAX One Realty

Sermania Jewelry LLC

South Fellini

Sweat Fitness

Tattoo One Five Art Gallery & Studio

Tildie's Toy Box

Tiny Tildie's

Train and Nourish

TRUMARK FINANCIAL CU



The festival footprint will also include dozens of community groups, sponsors and other booths, including PARC, Fulton Bank, WXPN and many more. Make sure not to miss limited edition concert posters and t-shirts designed by South Philly based artist, Martha Rich.

FAMILY FUN

Bring the entire family for all-ages family fun during the festival, including Philly Goat Project, face painting, balloon animals, bounce house, Bubble Lady, stilt walkers - and more to be announced closer to the festival.

FESTIVAL BASICS

The inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival is presented by East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, with support from major sponsors Samuels Seafood, Giordano Garden Groceries, Penn Beer and WXPN. The event is free and open to the public, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. For more information, visit www.visiteastpassyunk.com and follow @eastpassyunk on social media.



Stay tuned in early September right after Labor Day for a full list of music acts, times and stage assignments, plus more vendors, crafters, makers and, of course, tons more food and drink to announce. Mark your calendars and watch for even more details to come!



East Passyunk Music Festival

Presented by East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

Sunday, September 10, 2023

11:00am to 6:00pm

East Passyunk from Broad to Dickinson streets

Free to attend, food/drink pay-as-you-go

