Eagle Theatre to Present ALICE BY HEART This Month

The production will run from January 12th to 21st, 2024.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Act II Playhouse to Present Three First Ladies of the United States in One-Woman Show TEA Photo 2 Act II Playhouse to Present Three First Ladies of the United States in One-Woman Show TEA FOR THREE
East Passyunk Opera Project Teams Up With Top Dog Cocktails For Night Of Opera, Art And Co Photo 3 East Passyunk Opera Project Teams Up With Top Dog Cocktails For Night Of Opera, Art And Cocktails
Walnut Street Theatre Announces 216th Season Including JERSEY BOYS, DREAMGIRLS and More Photo 4 Walnut Street Theatre Announces 216th Season Including JERSEY BOYS, DREAMGIRLS and More

Eagle Theatre to Present ALICE BY HEART This Month

The Eagle Theatre will present "Alice By Heart," a heartwarming musical inspired by Lewis Carroll's timeless classic, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." Presented from January 12th to 21st, 2024, this captivating production promises to transport audiences to a world of imagination, resilience, and the enduring power of friendship.

Directed by Caitlin Geisser, the Artistic Director of Triple Threat Workshop, "Alice By Heart" unfolds against the backdrop of the London Blitz during World War II. As the chaos of war surrounds them, Alice Spencer and her dear friend Alfred seek refuge in an underground tube station. When Alfred falls ill and is quarantined, Alice invites him to escape with her into the enchanting realm of Wonderland through their cherished book.

The musical is the brainchild of the Tony and Grammy award-winning duo Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, along with co-writer Jessie Nelson (Waitress). "Alice By Heart" explores the transformative journey of Alice and Alfred as they navigate the whimsical and poignant landscapes of Wonderland. The story delves into themes of first love, coping with loss, and summoning the courage to forge ahead.

In the face of adversity, "Alice By Heart" reminds us all of the profound and transformative power of the imagination. This new interpretation of the classic tale encourages audiences to celebrate creativity, even in the most challenging of times. The production promises a magical experience that resonates with the young and young at heart alike.

The Eagle Theatre invites you to join them in partnership with Triple Threat Workshop on this extraordinary adventure down the rabbit hole from January 12th to 21st, 2024. For ticket information and showtimes, please visit Click Here or contact (609)-704-5012.




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Philadelphia Soprano Karen Slack Joins Opera Philadelphia and The Wharton-Wesley Faith Ens Photo
Philadelphia Soprano Karen Slack Joins Opera Philadelphia and The Wharton-Wesley Faith Ensemble For A Concert Celebrating Langston Hughes

Philadelphia soprano Karen Slack joins Opera Philadelphia and the Wharton-Wesley Faith Ensemble for a concert centered on the poetry of Langston Hughes. The concert, titled 'To Sit and Dream,' takes place on March 17th at Tindley Temple United Methodist Church.

2
Philadelphia Theatre Company to Present Pulitzer Prize-Winning COST OF LIVING Photo
Philadelphia Theatre Company to Present Pulitzer Prize-Winning COST OF LIVING

Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) will present playwright Martyna Majok’s Pulitzer Prize-winning dual dialogue of human connection in Cost of Living for its ongoing 2023-24 season.

3
Video: The Wilma Theaters Docuseries on the Making of HILMA Continues Photo
Video: The Wilma Theater's Docuseries on the Making of HILMA Continues

Dive into the behind-the-scenes process of 'Hilma,' the groundbreaking contemporary opera, as The Wilma Theater releases the second installment of their captivating docuseries. Discover the creative journey and inspiration behind this world premiere production.

4
Walnut Street Theatre Announces 216th Season Including JERSEY BOYS, DREAMGIRLS and More Photo
Walnut Street Theatre Announces 216th Season Including JERSEY BOYS, DREAMGIRLS and More

Walnut Street Theatre, America's Oldest Theatre and a National Historic  Landmark, has announced its 216th season of live entertainment. Check out what to expect in 2024!

More Hot Stories For You

Philadelphia Theatre Company to Present Pulitzer Prize-Winning COST OF LIVINGPhiladelphia Theatre Company to Present Pulitzer Prize-Winning COST OF LIVING
Video: The Wilma Theater's Docuseries on the Making of HILMA ContinuesVideo: The Wilma Theater's Docuseries on the Making of HILMA Continues
Walnut Street Theatre Announces 216th Season Including JERSEY BOYS, DREAMGIRLS and MoreWalnut Street Theatre Announces 216th Season Including JERSEY BOYS, DREAMGIRLS and More
Temple Theaters to Present SKELLG, Based on the Children's Novel by David AlmondTemple Theaters to Present SKELLG, Based on the Children's Novel by David Almond

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
FAITH HEALER in Philadelphia FAITH HEALER
Lantern Theater Company (2/01-3/03)Tracker
DakhaBrakha in Philadelphia DakhaBrakha
Zellerbach Theatre (3/03-3/03)
An Evening with Mira Sorvino and Screening of 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' in Philadelphia An Evening with Mira Sorvino and Screening of 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'
Keswick Theatre (3/03-3/03)
Ballets Jazz Montréal: Essence in Philadelphia Ballets Jazz Montréal: Essence
Zellerbach Theatr (2/10-2/10)
BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical in Philadelphia BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical
Walnut Street Theatre (3/26-5/05)
MOMIX in Philadelphia MOMIX
Zellerbach Theater (4/19-4/20)
A Case For The Existence Of God by Samuel D. Hunter in Philadelphia A Case For The Existence Of God by Samuel D. Hunter
Theatre Exile (1/04-1/21)
A Conversation with Hayden Panettiere in Philadelphia A Conversation with Hayden Panettiere
Keswick Theatre (2/22-2/22)
Mariana Sadovska: The Night is Just Beginning in Philadelphia Mariana Sadovska: The Night is Just Beginning
Harold Prince Theatre (3/01-3/01)
GROUCHO: A Life in Revue in Philadelphia GROUCHO: A Life in Revue
Walnut Street Theatre (2/13-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You