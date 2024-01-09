Eagle Theatre to Present ALICE BY HEART This Month

The Eagle Theatre will present "Alice By Heart," a heartwarming musical inspired by Lewis Carroll's timeless classic, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." Presented from January 12th to 21st, 2024, this captivating production promises to transport audiences to a world of imagination, resilience, and the enduring power of friendship.

Directed by Caitlin Geisser, the Artistic Director of Triple Threat Workshop, "Alice By Heart" unfolds against the backdrop of the London Blitz during World War II. As the chaos of war surrounds them, Alice Spencer and her dear friend Alfred seek refuge in an underground tube station. When Alfred falls ill and is quarantined, Alice invites him to escape with her into the enchanting realm of Wonderland through their cherished book.

The musical is the brainchild of the Tony and Grammy award-winning duo Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, along with co-writer Jessie Nelson (Waitress). "Alice By Heart" explores the transformative journey of Alice and Alfred as they navigate the whimsical and poignant landscapes of Wonderland. The story delves into themes of first love, coping with loss, and summoning the courage to forge ahead.

In the face of adversity, "Alice By Heart" reminds us all of the profound and transformative power of the imagination. This new interpretation of the classic tale encourages audiences to celebrate creativity, even in the most challenging of times. The production promises a magical experience that resonates with the young and young at heart alike.

The Eagle Theatre invites you to join them in partnership with Triple Threat Workshop on this extraordinary adventure down the rabbit hole from January 12th to 21st, 2024. For ticket information and showtimes, please visit Click Here or contact (609)-704-5012.