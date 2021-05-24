EVENTIDE Will Be Presented By 3AM Theatre at the Hand In Hand Circus Festival in June

3AM Theatre, an innovative physical theatre company led by former Martha Graham Dance Company soloist Andrea Murillo and circus artists and alumnus of the prestigious Ecole Nationale de Cirque and Cirque du Soleil Kyle Driggs, will present their evening-length production EVENTIDE as part of the FringeArts' 2021 Hand To Hand Circus Festival in Philadelphia. The piece combines the company's signature mix of movement, theatre, jugglery, surreal scene setting in a captivating spectacle. The show (suitable for audiences aged 10 and older) will be performed at the Fringe Arts (140 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia) from Friday to Sunday, June 11-13. Tickets ($20) can be purchased at https://fringearts.com/event/eventide/.

In EVENTIDE, the magic of the circus and the expressive grace of modern dance meet a modern love story. The plot follows a young couple in a rough patch fueled by thoughtless patterns and personal misgivings. One late night, in a twilight daze, they find the freedom to relive pivotal moments, face hard truths, and pursue reconciliation, healing, and personal growth. EVENTIDE is a multidisciplinary piece that explores the challenges we face in romantic relationships and relationships with ourselves.

"EVENTIDE is in many ways the essence of what Kyle and I have been striving to accomplish as dance and circus artists since we first met way back in 2016, when he was performing in Cirque du Soleil's Paramour and I was a part of the cast of the off-Broadway sensation Sleep No More," explains Co-Artistic Director of 3AM Theatre Andrea Murillo. "We have performed it nationally and internationally before the pandemic and we were always consistently amazed by the audiences' response - not only to the skill and aesthetic we offer but to the story itself. I believe it is a great moment to bring it back as our communities crave something miraculous and beautiful in their lives. Love stories never get old, and these days, we have even more reasons to believe nothing is as important as a human connection."

EVENTIDE is performed by Kyle Driggs, Andrea Murillo, and 3AM Theatre's company member Luna Deasy. Created and written by Andrea Murillo and Kyle Driggs, the show is directed by Kyle Driggs, Andrea Murillo, and Mark Lonergan. The production features choreography by Andrea Murillo and Marla Phelan, with movement direction by Marla Phelan, dramaturgy by Andrea Murillo, Kyle Driggs, Mark Lonergan, and Marla Phelan. Lighting was designed by Rider Stanton, who is also the show's Technical Director; assistant lighting designer is Lily Ten Eyck. Music/sound design is by Sean Hagerty, costume design by Oana Botez, props design by Andrea Murillo and Kyle Driggs who also designed the practicals. Performer rigging by William Ian Auld, and rigging fabrication by Troy Trinkle with aerial apparatus construction by Flying by Troy. David Todaro is the production manager.

Produced by 3AM Theatre and Parallel Exit Physical Theatre Lab, with additional support by CCIAC and Circadium School of Contemporary Circus.

For the duration of the festival, FringeArts and its partners will adhere to all local and state health and safety guidelines. All events will be at reduced capacity to allow for appropriate distancing, and masks are required for all attendees over the age of 2 for both indoor and outdoor events. All ticket buyers will receive a COVID-related questionnaire prior to each event, and additional masks and hand sanitizer will be available on site.

For more information, visit https://www.3amtheatre.com/eventide