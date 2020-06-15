EDITH VS. QUARANTINE: 89 & ONE TOUGH COOKIE Premieres As Part Of Virtual SoLow Fest

Edith Shlivovitz, a ferociously spirited octogenarian, hasn't left her apartment since Covid-19 descended upon NYC. Through belting showtunes to her taxidermied cat, pretending to be a snake, Zooming with her long-dead husband, and much more, she shares her journey during these solitary months and the lessons learned along the way. Created and Performed by Amanda Erin Miller

SolowFest is a Do-It-Yourself festival dedicated to new, experimental performance. With all shows being pay-what-you-can (PWYC), the festival proudly exposes audiences to performers breaking new ground in the raw. SoLow Fest was founded in 2010 by Philadelphia performance artists Thomas Choinacky and Amanda Grove. Now in its tenth year it is currently run by Chris Davis and Tanaquil Marquez and is entering the virtual realm for the first time to accommodate the times we find ourselves in.

Amanda Erin Miller is an NYC-based writer and actor. She has performed in numerous venues nationally and internationally, which includes touring several festivals with her solo shows The Jew in the Ashram (Whitefire Theatre's Solofest, Charm City Fringe, Minneapolis Fringe), How To Suffer Better (Edinburgh Fringe, Edmonton Fringe, Pittsburgh Fringe - Best Actress Award Winner), Camp Smile Power (PortFringe) and One Breath, Then Another: An Interactive Yoga Show (San Francisco Fringe, PortFringe, Rochester Fringe). MFA Creative Writing, The New School. BFA Acting, NYU.

June 20 - 7:30pm (ET); June 27 - 7:30pm (ET) at us04web.zoom.us/j/6113085619. Pay What You Can To Benefit Brooklyn Community Bail Fund at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/brooklyn-community-bail-fund-inc/let-my-people-go/

