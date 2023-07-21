Discover The Music In Your Soul With MEMPHIS, Summer Stage's 2023 Mainstage Production

Upper Darby Summer Stage presents Memphis as the Mainstage production of its 48th season. A Broadway hit filled with laughs, thrills, and rock & roll music penned by Bon Jovi founding member David Bryan, Memphis is the winner of Broadway's "triple crown" for Best Book, Best Original Score, and Best Musical. Bursting with high-energy dances, unforgettable songs, and a captivating story, Memphis is a musical that will speak to the soul of all who see it.

The Mainstage performance of Memphis will be approximately 2.5 hours long with a 15-minute intermission. Performances will take place on July 28, 29, and August 4, 5 at 7:30pm and July 29 at 1:30pm. Tickets range from $15 to $22, and may be purchased online any time at Click Here or by calling the box office at 610.814.7270 during office hours on Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Performances will take place at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center located at 601 N. Lansdowne Avenue in Drexel Hill, just minutes from the Main Line and Center City. Parking is free.

Inspired by the legendary DJ Dewey Phillips and real life events in 1950's Tennessee, Memphis transports audiences to the underground clubs where rock & roll was born. When Huey Calhoun (Evan Sleppy of Levittown), a white disc jockey, discovers Felicia Farrell (Sierra Wilson of Upper Darby), a black club singer, ready to make her break, he pursues putting her on the radio against all odds. Going against the wishes of Felicia's brother Delray (Nigel Grant, Jr. of Upper Darby) and the prejudices of Huey's mother Gladys (Maura Taylor of West Chester), the two begin a secret relationship that is quickly tested by the tumultuous world. In a journey filled with turbulence, laughs, and love, Huey manages to remind Felicia and the world that music transcends all. Whether Memphis is ready for the music of its soul or not, everything is about to change forever.

Director and Choreographer Devon Sinclair says, "Memphis is important to bring to Summer Stage because our communities often can get so bogged down in our own plights and issues going on, and it reminds us that there are other elements at play for other communities that we need to be aware of. I think this show in general is a great reminder of that, especially for the younger generation of Summer Stage to see these things that might seem obvious to them but remind them of a history that has been had, and how history can repeat itself in a really disguised way."

Cast member Nigel Grant, Jr. says, "In my opinion, I feel as though Memphis is one of those shows that's kind of like a jack-of-all-trades. It has drama points, it has comedy, it has dancing and singing, it has love, it has everything you look for in a show and it does it well. But on top of that, it has a really strong progressive message. I feel like sometimes when it comes to comedies and dramas the message kind of gets lost, but this show has the clear message of 'be one, be a community, be connected to the people around you.' And the message is told through the music, which is so powerful."

Upper Darby Summer Stage is grateful to partner with PECO and Carolyn Felker, the sponsors of Memphis. Summer Stage would also like to thank its education sponsors Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School, and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for their support. Summer Stage 2023 is also supported through sponsor and host, Upper Darby School District, as well as founding sponsor, Upper Darby Township. Upper Darby Summer Stage is now officially a program of the not-for-profit Upper Darby Arts & Education Foundation.



Upper Darby Summer Stage is a national leader in creating outstanding performances for the community while empowering young people and entertaining families. Now in its 48th season, the program presents six Children's Theater productions and a professional quality Broadway musical. This year's Mainstage production is Memphis, playing five performances on July 28th & 29th, and August 4th & 5th. In addition, Summer Stage presents a smaller show through its Summer Stories program. This year's Summer Stories production is Next to Normal, playing July 31st & August 1st.

Summer Stage offers programs for students as young as 10 and up to age 28. Upper Darby Summer Stage is not only a great place to see a spectacular show, but also a great place for students to grow as artists and as young people. Visit Click Here for more information.

