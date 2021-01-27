Directors Gathering Announces 2021 (DG) JAM, Highlighting Black Directors

Directors Gathering (DG), the Philadelphia-founded membership organization that, through the power of community, provides development, connections, and process-based opportunities for regional theatre directors, has announced their annual (DG) JAM.

The annual event, featuring a celebration of early career director-driven work, will provide directors the opportunity to share their artistry and process with (DG)'s membership and extended community via a digital platform. This year's (DG) JAM, which takes place on February 27, 2021 and curated by Briyana D. Clarel and Katrina Shobe, highlights six Black directors, all prominent visionary voices throughout Philadelphia.

"This year's program is a new approach to JAM," notes co-curator Shobe. "It's not just about the process of the director; it's about directing as an experience. Directors can at times feel isolated, so JAM this year is about bringing directors together! The presentations are going to be new explorations of ways to do theatre in a virtual setting. While the work is all in progress, you will not want to miss the art being showcased by our cohort of talented directors."

Featuring Directors Alexandra Espinoza, Ang Bey, Brett Ashley Robinson, Briana Gause, Nikki Brake-Sillá, and Vanessa Ogbuehi, (DG) JAM is a virtual celebration of director-centric work in progress. The event will be held via (DG) Zoom and hosted by (DG) JAM partners and co-curators Clarel and Shobe. Audiences will get to enjoy pieces in progress by the six (DG) JAM directors, providing a rare opportunity to witness their work. The directors have received a multitude of resources, including a mentorship day and pre-JAM gatherings to discuss current projects, future ideas, experiences, and more.

The public is invited to register for the free showcase event, which takes place on February 27, 2021 from 5-7PM EST. Registration is available at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTA2NzQx.