Diplo’s Run Club Unveils 2026-2027 Dates with Nine Events Across the U.S.

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Grammy-winning artist, producer and DJ Diplo has unveiled the dates for the highly anticipated 2026-2027 season of Diplo’s Run Club, which will see two new stops in Chicago and Denver as well as returning to New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Diplo’s Run Club takes runners on a 5K through urban centers, followed by a mini music festival featuring performances from Diplo and friends. Each event also features health activations at each run, partner-led giveaways and experiences, and more.

Artist presale for event registration opens at 10 A.M. local time on Tuesday, March 31 and runs through 11:59 P.M. local time on Wednesday, April 1. The Citi presale along with other local partner presales begin at 11 A.M. local time on Tuesday, March 31 and run until 11:59 P.M. local time on Wednesday, April 1. General public on sale begins at 10 A.M. local time on Thursday, April 2. Registration and further information can be found here.

The Run Club was recently honored as one of Fast Company’s 2026 Most Innovative Companies, ranking in the wellness and personal care sector as well as the overall list. Diplo, who runs each event in addition to DJing the mini-music festival to follow, founded the Run Club to continue his commitment to leading in the wellness space. The Run Club encourages fans to live a healthy and active lifestyle, and more than half of the participants across the events are first-time 5k runners.

Last season, guest DJs including Mark Ronson, A-Trak, Dillon Francis and TOKiMONSTA celebrated runners at the events with electric post-run sets. A host of Diplo’s friends also joined him to run and party, with Camila Cabello, A$AP Ferg, Macklemore, Alexi Pappas and more making appearances.

Beyond the event days, Diplo’s Run Club focuses efforts to help each city on the tour in partnership with PLUS1, a nonprofit that helps artists and brands maximize philanthropic impact. Run Club donates a portion of proceeds to the national nonprofit Good Sports, who provide equitable access to youth sports in high-need communities.

In 2025, the Run Club donated 16,447 pieces of equipment, impacted 16,604 children and supported 45 youth organizations nationwide. Diplo was recognized by the mayors of Seattle and San Francisco for his work in the cities, with the latter naming a day in his honor.

Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, is a recording artist, record producer, DJ and entrepreneur. Over the course of a 20-year career, Diplo has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest stars and toured the world over.

Diplo’s Run Club Cities and Dates

July 12––Denver, CO

July 18––Philadelphia, PA

September 12––Seattle, WA

October 3––Chicago, IL

October 18––San Francisco, CA

October 24––Queens, NY

November 8––Los Angeles, CA

November 21––San Diego, CA

January 23––Phoenix, AZ

Photo credit: Shafik Kadi