Day Of The Dead Inspired Restaurant Pops-up In Midtown Village

The grand opening of Sueño will take place this Friday, October 9, 2020,

Craft Concepts Group and owner Teddy Sourias announce the grand opening of Sueño this Friday, October 9, 2020 at 4:00pm at 114 S. 12th Street. Sueño showcases Day of the Dead inspired decor, original art pieces from the region's top artists, traditional and fusion Mexican cuisine by Executive Chef Caroline Hough, Puerto Rican-style empanadas from Tata's Empanadas, margaritas and cocktails, and an extensive list of tequilas.

This new pop-up restaurant will occupy the first two floors of the building that Sourias recently purchased before the global pandemic. The plan was to put in a full service, top to bottom renovated and stunning restaurant like he is famous for - until the shut down halted his grand plans for his newest restaurant and eatery. While a full styling and renovation is still on the books for after the pandemic, Sourias wanted to activate the space and bring it to life with his long-time goal of a Mexican restaurant and tequila bar. Sueño will launch with indoor seating at 25% and following all health and safety regulations as prescribed by local and state officials.

Sueño and Nightmare Before Tinsel will also together offer outdoor table service at the brand-new haunted streetery that Sourias constructed just in time for the grand opening of Sueño. Inside, look for a starting seat count of approximately 50 seats on the two levels of the 6,000 square foot space. After opening weeks, look for a few additional socially distanced tables (or those separated by glass) to be added down the road. Outside, look for seven private outdoor "dining rooms" along the 12th Street streetery with seating for four people at a time.

Sueno, which means dream in Spanish, was designed to compliment Nightmare Before Tinsel located immediately next door. Sueño features both drinks from the Sueño menu as well as spooky season cocktails inspired by Nightmare Before Tinsel. Nightmare is Philadelphia's Halloween pop-up bar for Spooky Season where this year Sourias has created a new concept that is socially distanced and safe, as Tinsel could not open as a bar or nightlife concept.

For Sourias and CCG, they continue their expansion as one of the largest hospitality groups in Midtown Village and Center CIty. Other properties include BRU Craft and Wurst, Tradesman's, U-Bahn, Kontrol, Finn McCool's, Tinsel and Nightmare Before Tinsel, Uptown Beer Garden, Blume and several other concepts launching later this year and in 2021. For Sourias, in particular, expanding off of Finn McCool's and purchasing the two adjacent properties brings his career full circle as he has a special place in his heart for 12th Street as he launched his career at his family's bar Finn McCool's - located on the corner of that block.

Down the road, not only will Sourias evaluate if he will upgrade and continue the Sueno concept in a new and bigger - and more permanent way - after there is a vaccine. Additionally, Sourias has plans to renovate and open the third floor dining room.

For health and safety, all patrons must wear masks unless they are at a table, with absolutely no exceptions. Additional safety protocols include staff temperature checks, the mandatory wearing of masks and shields (inside), socially distanced tables, new cleaning procedures, and other new systems.

Craft Concepts Group is thrilled to announce the addition of a new Executive Chef to its culinary team. Caroline Hough most recently was the Chef de Cuisine at Porta, where she recently hosted and cooked for the James Beard Taste America: Philadelphia event. Hough hails from West Chester, PA and went to George Washington University where she earned a BA in Art HIstory. She went on to the Art Institute of Philadelphia for Culinary School. She worked at several Buca di Beppo restaurants for 8 years and was the Chef Partner of the Reading, PA location for 4 years. She then moved back to Philadelphia to help open Porta. She currently lives in the middle of the red hot dining scene in Old City.

For Sueno, Hough said, "I am excited to be cooking Mexican food and using the knowledge I have garnered from years in this industry working with amazing and talented people. I want Sueno to be known for delicious food that respects the great history of Mexican cuisine while bringing my own personality to the menu. I love cooking with fresh and local ingredients, and I want this menu to meld my bright fresh flavors with classic Mexican dishes."

When asked about her personal favorite dishes on the menu, she said, "I love Chilaquiles, and am excited to introduce more people to my favorite dish. I am also excited about the possibilities that the Huaraches and Sopes will bring to the menu. They are delicious vessels through which we can serve amazing local and seasonal flavors."

For favorite types of food she likes to cook, especially at home, Hough said, "I spent most of my career cooking Italian food, and it has a special place in her heart. Making pasta is my zen space, so making empanadas has become my new favorite thing to do. I am so excited to be changing cuisines and really delving into the wealth of flavors and techniques that Mexican cuisine boasts. But my favorite thing in the world to make (and eat) is Wonton soup."

Hough and Craft Concepts Group had worked together in the past through collaborations and neighborhood events. When the opportunity arose, Hough submitted her resume and she is thrilled to be part of the new team.

For Sueno, Sourias not only introduces a new Executive Chef into the Craft Concepts Group family, but he continues and elevates a partnership with Tata's Empanadas. The duo behind Tata's will work with Hough to present Puerto Rican-style empanadas in a variety of flavors - including a sweet option for dessert. Look for empanada specials to debut down the road as well. These are available in the dining room and also make a great take-out and carry to go item from the Sueno window to pair with your Sueno or Nightmare Before Tinsel cocktails and margaritas.

Sueño will open on the first and second floor, plus the take-out window and outside streetery - with notable design features 15+ ceilings, seating overlooking the first floor from the mezzanine, a 25 foot long main bar with white marble counter, a 15 foot long second bar on second floor with white marble counter, purple plush banquet seating, expansive banquet seating for four people, and custom art installations.

Three large scale art installations were created custom for Sourias by the following artists:

Alloyius Mcilwaine is an international street artist/muralist from Philadelphia, PA...with murals in Paris, London, Tokyo, LA, NY, Casablanca and more. Alloyius' work is also currently being featured in several galleries, and he is known for his signature style which features abstract shapes and symbols. To see more of his work, visit alloyiusmcilwaineart.com

Kloe Coppola is a self taught artist from Philadelphia. Her art is influenced by expressionist, street, and abstract artists. The artist also enjoys doing graffiti/street art. Head to kvcart.com for more of her work.

Alona Kuser is an artist that lives in the suburbs of Bucks County PA, Kuser enjoys doing realism and recently has expanded their art style to modern pop art and temporary art.Kuser works in all mediums; paint, charcoal, watercolor and marker.

