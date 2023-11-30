Curio Theatre Company Season Opener Welcomes Theatregoers Of All Ages With JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Curio Theatre Company is opening its doors to theatergoers of all ages this holiday season and letting them in on the action. Curio has created a brand new theater performance for youth called Makerspace Theatre. In this new model, young people and they're group will enter the lab and have the opportunity to make “something” during the first part of the show. They will then move into the theatre.

There their creations will then be used in this interactive production – creating a theatre piece that will be active, engaging, and overall entertaining for all ages. This new idea for performance will begin with an adaptation of the adventure-filled fairy tale, Jack and the Beanstalk, set to run December 6-30. Preview performances run December 6-8 at 6:30 p.m. The rest of the run is December 9-30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children during previews. Tickets during the run are $20 for adults and $15 for children. Curio is located inside the Calvary Center for Culture and Community at 4740 Baltimore Ave. Tickets and more information are available at Click Here.

Curio is kicking off the season with a brand new Makerspace Theatre Experience. Jack and the Beanstalk, written by Curio Co-Founder and Artistic Director Paul Kuhn and directed by Mya Flood will run December 6th - 30th. This is the first of many plays to come in our new children's Makerspace theatre program. It is an immersive experience from the moment it begins in the “Lab” by giving the children the chance to "make theatre", such as props, set pieces, and voice recordings. For our first show they will color a large cow on wheels! In addition to that, they will make coins, draw pictures of houses, fields,and more. All of these artistic creations will then be part of the show. Pictures of scenery will be projected and props will be used. Curio will also have the children create much of the soundscape for the show. Curio believes that all children benefit not from just watching plays, but from making art, especially here. Appropriate for ages 3 to 100.

This fun play will feature Curio Theatre Founding member Aetna Gallagher as Jack, Sharese Shalters will be going on an adventure as the mother and wife of the giant, and Joseph McKinnon will play the Giant. Paul Kuhn is Set Designer, Gallagher is Costume Designer, Damien Figueras is Sound Designer with Clare Devlin, Celia Hutton Johns is Stage Manager, Eden Hershey is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Curio Theatre Company's mission is to serve audiences in West Philadelphia and beyond with high quality, affordable theatre performances; to develop artistic talent through ensemble, company-based training and rehearsal processes; and to further academic, social, and personal development through arts education. The artistic and educational arms of the theatre company are intertwined as we make our home in the diverse community of West Philadelphia. The company's educational program was awarded the 2017 Victory Theatre Education Award at the Barrymore Awards Ceremony. It marked the company's first Barrymore Award. Curio Theatre Company is a 501(c)3 non-profit company based in West Philadelphia. The Company was founded by professional artists and administrators who met at the Hedgerow Theatre in Rose Valley, PA, and incorporated as a non-profit in 2004. After touring locally and internationally for several years, the Company began a search for a permanent home. In January 2005, Curio Theatre Company joined in partnership with the Calvary Center for Culture and Community at 4740 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia. This partnership provides Curio with a performance venue and classrooms within the Calvary Center as well as office space and company housing in the adjacent parish house.