Cumberland Valley School of Music To Present 30th Anniversary Gala Showcase Concert

Cumberland Valley School of Music presents the 30th Annual Gala Showcase Concert, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Capitol Theatre, 159 S. Main Street, Chambersburg, PA. The concert celebrates 30 years of making music accessible to everyone in Chambersburg and surrounding areas. The concert features present and former faculty members, students, alumni, and members of the community.

Musical highlights include:

· Tim Gotwald directing an inter-generational community band

· Autumn Turner, voice, singing "Summertime" from Porgy and Bess accompanied by Brian Helman, piano; Herm Hopple, bass; and Sam Hepfer, drums

· Co-founders Paula Hepfer, voice; Meagan Boozer, piano; Sam Hepfer, drums; and John Boozer, voice, performing a fun song together

· Fred Davison conducting a community choir (including current and former members of the Cumberbunds) performing "One Voice," "Worthy to Be Praised," and "It's Ragtime."

· Gloria McCauley, piano, one of our founding faculty members, will delight with a ragtime piece

· The CVSM Merit Award Recipients performing with various ensembles, including featured solos

· Herm Hopple directing an inter-generational community string orchestra

· CVSM String Ensemble performing "Under the Sea" from Disney's The Little Mermaid

· Michael Cameron with Julia Emig, piano, performing the third movement of a Dvorak Concerto

· Adam Wennick performing a Shakespearean monologue

Patron tickets are $40 each (includes VIP pre-show reception, preferred seating and a listing in the program); General Admission Tickets are $25; Students 5-18 and CVSM immediate family members are $10; CVSM Students, Faculty, Staff and children under the age of 5 are admitted free of charge. Tickets can be purchased by calling CVSM at (717) 261-1220 or online: www.cvsmusic.org.

Cumberland Valley School of Music is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit member of the National Guild for Community Arts Education. CVSM offers instruction in most instruments & voice from accordion to xylophone as well as theatre lessons and classes. More than fifty professional instructors cover a wide variety of styles from classical to traditional country to folk to rock. CVSM can accommodate all ages and levels of study, from beginners to advanced.





