Crossroads Comedy Theater Presents Improvised Rom-Coms For Valentine's Day and Debuts New Improv For Everyone Class

Love is in the air at Crossroads Comedy Theater as they kick off their 2023 performances with their popular show Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Rom-Com. Now in its fifth year, this must-see show uses the well-tread tropes of romantic comedies and audience input to inspire each performance making each show completely different. "These have been some of our most popular shows," says director Mike Marbach. "The audience loves seeing an unlikely love story created right before their eyes."

Crossroads has more than the Improvised Rom-Com on the schedule. Returning to the stage is one of their flagship productions- Study Hall: Comedy Inspired By Lectures. This long running show is a hilarious and educational hour you won't see anywhere else. This installment will feature lectures from Jeannine Cook (Harriet's Bookshop), Archeologist Dr. Leigh Lieberman, and more. Study Hall has been featured at the Art Museum, Museum of the American Revolution, and many other organizations and schools in the tri-state area. Crossroads will also welcome stand-up comedians and improv teams from all over Philly to amuse audiences in two Borrowed Time Improv Comedy blocks.

On the education side, Crossroads is offering a new Improv for Everyone course, which promises no experience or performance aspirations required to enroll. "We call it Improv for everyone, because improv IS for everyone. The skills learned in our classes go beyond the stage to help in everyday life. Listening, self-confidence, teamwork and collaboration, public speaking... All these skills are instrumental in our daily lives and work. We're offering to help you improve in these areas in a fun and supportive way.

Plays & Players Theatre, Skinner Studio, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia

2/9 and 2/10 @ 7:30pm | 2/11 @ 8:30pm | $16

Forget everything you know about love and discover it all once again with Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Rom-Com! Using the well-tread tropes of romantic comedies, the talented cast will create a completely improvised, unlikely love story right before your eyes. Featuring hopeless romantics, klutzes, uptight bosses, players, journalists on assignment, free spirits, and more! No script. No props. No idea what's gonna happen!

Saturday 2/11 @ 7pm | $16

Study Hall is now in session! This long running comedy show mixes real lectures with improv comedy to create a show that is both entertaining and educational! Guests from all walks of life will lecture on a topic they are familiar with after which our cast of amazing improvisers will use what they learned (or didn't learn) to create hilarious scenes right before your eyes! Don't be late!

BORROWED TIME COMEDY SHOWCASE

Thursday 2/9 and Friday 2/10 @ 9pm | $10 - $12

Borrowed Time is a comedy showcase featuring a mix of improv, stand-up, sketch, and whatever else we can fit into the block. Each show features a different comedy acts not produced by Crossroads, so it's a chance to see some very funny stuff you might not otherwise get to see all in one block for one low price!

2/22 - 3/29 | 7pm - 9pm | In Person Class

Improv skills go beyond the stage to help you in everyday life and work! If you are looking to become a better listener, build self confidence, improve teamwork and collaborative skills, get more comfortable public speaking, explore your creative side, meet new people, or simply have fun for two hours a week - we got your back! This six week class is for everyone and will introduce you to the building blocks of improv in a fun, supportive, and welcoming environment with the best instructors in the Philly area. Whether you have no performance aspirations, are an actor looking to add to your resume, or are someone starting their journey to be an improviser - this class is for you. This class includes free admission to our live shows in Philly for the duration of the class as well as an optional graduation performance to celebrate your achievement. Enroll now.

3/29 - 5/3 | 7pm - 9pm | In Person Class | Enroll at XroadsComedy.com/Classes

This 6 week class will teach the basics of stand-up comedy from writing material to crafting your act. You'll study with someone currently working in the business to guide you through the ins and outs of getting started. You will also meet like minded people so you can support each other on your comedy journey! Includes a class performance to show off your new stand-up skills. No experience necessary. This course includes an optional class performance.

3/12 - 4/23 | 1pm - 3pm | Online Class

Unleash your inner SNL writer by learning the basics of writing sketch comedy in a fun and supportive environment. No experience necessary as our expert instructors will guide you each step of the way. Topics covered in this course include identifying what makes a sketch tick, how to pitch sketch ideas, various types of sketches, editing and re-editing your scripts, and how to give and accept constructive feedback. Students will learn how to use what they know to develop their own ideas, how to turn those ideas into sketches, and how to edit those sketches to be the funniest they can be. Completed sketches will be put into consideration for potential inclusion in upcoming student sketch showcases. Enroll now and start your sketch writing journey.