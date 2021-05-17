Comedian Nate Bargatze Adds A Second Show At Hershey Theatre

Comedian Nate Bargatze adds a second show at 9:30 p.m. to his evening at Hershey Theatre on Saturday, September 25, 2021. This show will follow the nearly sold-out show at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Coming off the success of his 2020 "One Night Only" Drive-In Tour, Comedian Nate Bargatze announced today his new "The Raincheck Tour." In addition to his rescheduled shows from 2020 that were moved due to the pandemic, Bargatze has added 15 new markets plus 10 late shows to his tour itinerary.

Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated second Netflix special, "The Greatest Average American," now streaming worldwide on Netflix, "The Raincheck Tour" will feature all new material.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze sells out shows across the world. Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" following four appearances on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." In March 2019, Nate's first solo one-hour Netflix special, "The Tennessee Kid" premiered globally with rave reviews.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.NateBargatze.com.