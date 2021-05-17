Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Nate Bargatze Adds A Second Show At Hershey Theatre

Bargatze's special “The Greatest Average American,” is now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

May. 17, 2021  

Comedian Nate Bargatze Adds A Second Show At Hershey Theatre

Comedian Nate Bargatze adds a second show at 9:30 p.m. to his evening at Hershey Theatre on Saturday, September 25, 2021. This show will follow the nearly sold-out show at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Coming off the success of his 2020 "One Night Only" Drive-In Tour, Comedian Nate Bargatze announced today his new "The Raincheck Tour." In addition to his rescheduled shows from 2020 that were moved due to the pandemic, Bargatze has added 15 new markets plus 10 late shows to his tour itinerary.

Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated second Netflix special, "The Greatest Average American," now streaming worldwide on Netflix, "The Raincheck Tour" will feature all new material.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze sells out shows across the world. Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" following four appearances on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." In March 2019, Nate's first solo one-hour Netflix special, "The Tennessee Kid" premiered globally with rave reviews.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.NateBargatze.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories
Bianca Del Rio UNSANITIZED Comedy Tour Announced, Tickets On Sale This Friday Photo

Bianca Del Rio UNSANITIZED Comedy Tour Announced, Tickets On Sale This Friday

NYC Nightlife Stars Flock To Bucks County Playhouse To Entertain Eager Audiences Photo

NYC Nightlife Stars Flock To Bucks County Playhouse To Entertain Eager Audiences

Andrew Polec Will Perform Legacy Of Love at Bucks County Playhouse Photo

Andrew Polec Will Perform 'Legacy Of Love' at Bucks County Playhouse

Peoples Light Moves Outdoors For Summer 2021 Photo

People's Light Moves Outdoors For Summer 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • CloudTheatre Goes Global
  • Disney+ Hotstar Will Launch in Malaysia on 1 June
  • Mendelssohn's VOYAGES Will Be Performed By The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra This Weekend
  • Discover Sibelius Enchanting Works With The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra